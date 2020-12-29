The R.H. White Companies Receives Sustainability Award

R.H. White was named along with four other 2020 Sustainability Award winners including First Light Power, a New England-based, diversified clean energy provider headquartered in Burlington, MA, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a global biotechnology company based in the Seaport District in Boston; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, a health insurance company with offices in Boston; and Kadant, Inc., a global supplier of industrial machinery based in Westford, MA.

President and CEO, James McCarthy stated, "This award is the culmination of a great deal of hard work by our employees to embark on a sustainable journey consisting of four tenets: safety, employee engagement, environment, and social well-being. We are currently compiling our second annual Corporate Responsibility Report and look forward to building upon the great strides we are making in our efforts to be a steward of sustainability and resiliency."

As a company that constructs, operates, and manages water and wastewater infrastructure as one part of its business portfolio, R.H. White protects one of the planet's most precious natural resources – water. R.H. White's approach to all its business units is guided by a commitment to sustainable practices. These practices and programs benefit employees and clients alike, as well as the communities where company employees work and live today, tomorrow, and well into the future.

Although R.H. White's sustainability initiatives have been in place for many years, those practices really began to take hold when the company agreed to host the quarterly AIM Regional Sustainability Roundtables in the Leonard H. White Training Center, in Auburn two years ago. AIM's Sustainability Community serves individuals from member companies across Massachusetts that are interested in the basics, new topics, industry trends and best practices. Members share the common goals of managing their company's responsibilities for environmental stewardship, social well-being, and economic prosperity over the long term.

In announcing the awards, AIM President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Regan stated, "These companies set the standard for sustainably managing their financial, social, and environmental resources in a manner that ensures responsible, long-term success. Sustainability guarantees that the success of employers benefits our communities, our commonwealth, and our fellow citizens. We congratulate our honorees and all the worthy companies that were nominated," said AIM President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Regan in announcing the awards.

About R.H. White Companies

Founded in 1923, R.H. White is one of the largest contractors in New England, specializing in utility, mechanical, water/wastewater and general building construction projects. In addition to its headquarters in Auburn, the company has more than 500 employees in company facilities located in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, including WhiteWater Inc., its water utility management division, in Charlton, MA. For more information, visit www.rhwhite.com or contact [email protected] or 800-992-8182.

