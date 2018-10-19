NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The rheometers and viscometers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018–2023.

The global rheometers and viscometers market is projected to reach USD 878.6 million by 2023 from USD 721.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The demand for rheometers and viscometers across key markets is majorly driven by factors such as technological advancements in rheometers and viscometers; expansion of petrochemical and material manufacturing industries; growing stringency of the regulatory framework for product safety compliance in cosmeceutical, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries; rising public-private investments to support product innovation; and increasing burden of target diseases globally. However, the high cost of advanced rheometer and viscometer platforms is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Rheometers to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the rheometers and viscometers market is segmented into rheometers (dynamic rotational rheometers, torque rotational rheometers, capillary rheometers, capillary rheometers, oscillatory rheometers, high-throughput rheometers, and other rheometers) and viscometers (process viscometers, capillary viscometers, rotational viscometers, and other viscometers).The rheometers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of rotational viscometers among petrochemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and cosmeceutical manufacturers and presence of globally standardized protocols for device usage across specific applications.



Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The rheometers and viscometers market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The APAC market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to factors such as the modernization & expansion of healthcare infrastructure across key APAC countries, increasing research & development activities, and rising adoption of rheometers & viscometers in the region (owing to the increasingly localized product manufacturing and strengthening of the distribution network of key product manufacturers).



Breakdown of Supply-side Primary Interviews

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45%

• By Designation: C-level: 26%, Director-level: 30%, and Others: 44%

• By Region: North America: 34%, Europe: 26%, APAC: 23%, and the RoW: 17%



The global rheometers and viscometers market is competitive, with a large number of global and local players.In 2017, the market was dominated by Brookfield Engineering Laboratories (US), Anton Paar (Austria), Spectris (UK), and Waters Corporation (US).



Product launches, market expansions, strategic mergers, and agreements were the major strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth in the market.



Research Coverage

This report studies the rheometers and viscometers market based on product, sample type, and end user.The report also studies factors impacting market growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insights perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the rheometers and viscometers market, and high-growth regions and countries and their respective drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn help firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the major players in the rheometers and viscometers market. The report analyzes the rheometers and viscometers market based on product, sample type, end user, and region

• Product Development: Detailed insights on the research and development activities and product launches in the rheometers and viscometers market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various rheometers and viscometers across geographies.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the rheometers and viscometers market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the rheometers and viscometers market



