About this market

The use of biologics and biosimilars for the treatment of RA is likely to help the market grow. Unlike synthetic DMARDs, biologics have targeted mechanisms of action and serve as promising molecules for the successful treatment of RA. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market will register a CAGR of close to 8% by 2022.



Market Overview

Increasing need for affordable biologics for rheumatoid arthritis

Unlike conventional DMARDs, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) that simply provide symptomatic relief, biologics are considered a more effective medication for management of rheumatoid arthritis.

Low access to healthcare due to social stigma

Social stigma associated with RA mainly due to physical deformities and functional limitations in RA patients. Various strategies are being adopted to tackle social stigma at the patient level.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Amgen and Novartis the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the use of biologics and biosimilars for the treatment of RA and increasing need for affordable biologics for rheumatoid arthritis, will provide considerable growth opportunities to rheumatoid arthritis drugs manufactures. AbbVie, Amgen, Novartis, Pfizer, UCB Pharma, and Johnson & Johnson are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. Many established rheumatoid arthritis drug companies are vying for their share of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market, and players must differentiate themselves to gain vital traction over their competitors.'



