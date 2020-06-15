The Rhino Fund Finishes First Year up 80% While the Average American Earned 4.1% on Their Retirement Accounts

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rhino Fund (TRF) creates a new kind of investment fund. The problem with traditional retirement investments are high management fees, slow growth, withdrawal penalties, inflation and a slew of hidden costs nobody tells you about.

The Rhino Fund

TRF uses ultra conservative algorithm's (Robot) to trade the forex markets. We use technology to bridge our trades from the Robot onto the client's trade platform with a latency of less than 0.003 micro seconds. The Robot is also monitored by humans to guard against any erratic market conditions, news, World Events, or anything that could disrupt trading.

Unlike a traditional hedge fund, we don't control any of our clients' money, instead each client opens up their own personal account with the broker which only they have access to. We never touch the clients' money.

Put another way, we have a master account that takes all the trades and we use technology known as a 'Bridge' or 'Trade-Copier' to instantly transfer the trades taken on the master account to each clients account.

We charge a small set up fee of $499 to get started and charge no other fees.

The average American earns on average 4.1% ROI annually; In the 12 months starting July 2019 we have averaged 6% monthly ROI.

In the current investment environment made unstable by COVID-19 and civil unrest has put the stock market in a crash trajectory, massive bankruptcies of large and small companies have already begun, while unemployment has skyrocketed.

The Rhino Fund offers a safe way to generate cash-flow.

Example:

A $50,000 account doing 6% monthly will earn approximately $3000 a month while a $100,000 account will earn between $5000 and $7000 a month.

Participants can roll their earnings over each month or withdraw earnings each month to use any way they want.

Most American's have their money being held hostage in a 401K, IRA, Money Market or CD's. Financial advisers discourage their clients from moving their money to better performing funds so the financial advisor won't lose their commissions.

We have a one-year track record of success and a pile of happy customer testimonials. The image below shows each months gain for the past 11 months.

Go to TheRhinoFund.us for more details or email [email protected]

Media Contact:

Scott Morris

512-576-8875

[email protected]

SOURCE The Rhino Fund