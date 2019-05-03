The Right Lawyers at the Right Time

DALLAS, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When we asked how entering law students hoped to use their law degree to change the world, nearly 1,100 entering law school students responded with answers as unique as their backgrounds, life circumstances, and career goals.

Today, 10 of those students were named as finalists for the 4th annual "One Lawyer Can Change the World Scholarship," a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by BARBRI Law Preview, a BARBRI company.

The scholarship challenged students from across the country to submit a 500-word essay in response to the prompt: "How you hope to use your law degree to change our world and how would $10,000 towards your 1L tuition change your world?" A BARBRI Law Preview panel selected the finalists and will announce a winner on Friday, June 7, 2019. The $10,000 award will be applied to the winner's first year tuition, paid directly to his or her law school.

"If you find it difficult to turn on the news, always questioning whether this country is heading in the right direction, I can sympathize," said Don Macaulay, president and founder of BARBRI Law Preview. "As an antidote to the corrosive discourse that spills from the 24-hour news cycle, over the past few months, I have read hundreds of scholarship submissions, seeking hope from our next generation of lawyers. I can honestly say I've found it. The selflessness reflected in this year's applicants' essays is remarkable. I challenge you to read how these future lawyers plan to positively impact our world and not be inspired."

For instance, there's William White, an entering student at Brooklyn Law School, who explains how his own experience living in New York City Public Housing fueled a desire to represent Veterans trapped in a dilapidated public housing system. Shiza Arshad, an entering 1L at Georgetown University Law Center, intends to leverage her experience as a domestic violence advocate to represent victims of domestic violence after graduation. Or, learn about how Grace Tepley, who'll begin her 1L year at UC Berkeley Law School next fall, used a family health crisis to stoke her desire to implement permanent changes to our broken healthcare system. The other seven semi-finalists? They'll be attending George Washington University, Harvard, Loyola-Chicago, University of Chicago, University of Massachusetts, University of Michigan, and WashU – trust us, their stories and goals are equally impressive.

"The standard thing to say when describing the finalists in a contest like this is that 'it's a shame we can't select everyone.' As stale as that platitude is, it's also true," Macaulay said. "We will certainly have a tough time picking a winner from such an impressive group."

Want to help us decide? If you'd also like to be a change agent -- helping to change the world for one deserving law student -- you can review the 10 finalists' essays and anonymously suggest to whom we should award the $10k scholarship. Site visitors' votes and comments will not be displayed on the site and will not be dispositive of who will win, they will merely offer crowd guidance about who to pick.

Law Preview is an innovative, comprehensive law school prep course that has proven to enhance early law school academic success. Offered as week-long, law professor-led sessions in locations around the country, Law Preview teaches students how to brief cases, write outlines, study effectively, take tests and manage their time – all critical skills for success in law school. In addition to the skills portion, the classroom course also provides an overview of the six core law school subjects that are required for most students in their first year.

The BARBRI Group companies meet the legal education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys and other professionals throughout their careers. The companies offer a comprehensive portfolio of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law- and finance-related businesses. At the core of The BARBRI Group Companies is BARBRI Bar Review, which has helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam. The company also provides online J.D., post-J.D. and international programs for U.S. law schools and specialised ongoing training and certifications in areas such as financial crime prevention and eDiscovery. The BARBRI Group, founded in 1967, is a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

