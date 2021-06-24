The Right Time To Call An HVAC Repair Expert For Your A/C Unit

HOUSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Use Houston's #1 HVAC Company So You Don't Fall Behind On A/C Repairs Or Maintenance.

As all Texans know, the late spring and summer months in Houston can be unbearable without a properly functioning A/C unit. Many think their A/C is working fine without ever giving it a once-over – causing them to miss costly red flags.

Valderrama Air Conditioning and Refrigeration offers free estimates for customers who require A/C repairs and maintenance. As temperatures climb during the summer months, it can be devastating without A/C.

But how can one know when it's time to talk to the experts?

There are common problems homeowners experience with their A/C where the help of an expert technician is necessary.

Refrigerant leaks should be addressed and evaluated by professionals to ensure an HVAC system is running properly.

Improper drainage damages an HVAC system and requires repairs. If drainage cannot be inspected by the homeowner themselves, professionals should be called to remedy the problem.

A dead motor is usually the result of a faulty breaker or fuse. Professionals should arrive on-site to inspect all breakers and fuses to properly locate the issue.

Burnt-out capacitors will fail to provide power to compressors and fans. This type of problem should be evaluated by trusted professionals to keep it running safely.

A broken compressor will fail to cool air that typically circulates throughout a home. This type of fix could be complicated and involve several internal broken parts.

Extremely corroded or dirty evaporator or condenser coils need to be replaced or cleaned by experienced technicians.

The bottom line? Anything electrical or dealing with the internal parts of an HVAC system should be inspected by trained professionals for the safety of the homeowner and home.

In the meantime, homeowners can do the following maintenance tasks between routine checkups:

Change air filters regularly

Set the thermostat to "on" and place it at the right setting

Ensure there's no blown or tripped fuse

Keep all moving parts lubricated

Keep the HVAC system clean and free of grime and debris

Avoid procrastinating A/C repairs and maintenance. Call the HVAC company with the experience to back it up and schedule an appointment today. Don't forget, Valderrama Air Conditioning and Refrigeration is proud to offer 24/7 emergency services.

SOURCE Valderrama A/C & Refrigeration