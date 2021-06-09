The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is Expected to Reach $250 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Raw Material (PE, PET, PP, PVC, EPS, PS, Bioplastics), Type (Bottles & Jars, Trays, Tubs, Cups & Pots), Production Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rigid plastic packaging market is projected to grow from USD 198.9 billion in 2021 to USD 250.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Rigid plastic packaging solely involves the usage of a rigid plastic material that does not exhibit elastic deformation and has a relatively rigid shape or form. It includes products such as bottles & jars, trays, and blister packs. The global rigid packaging market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years, mainly driven by features such as low weight, flexibility, and durability.

In terms of value & volume, the bottles & jars segment is projected to lead the global rigid plastic packaging market in 2020.

The bottles & jars segment acquired the largest share in the rigid plastic packaging market in 2020, in terms of value, and is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rigid plastic bottles are used for packaging various products such as water, juices, carbonated soft drinks, cosmetics, food products, personal care products, and pharmaceutical products. Most of these bottles & jars are made from PET, PE, PP, HDPE, PS, and PVC. The flourishing retail industry, combined with the rise in disposable income of consumers. The increasing population, growing urbanization, and rising demand for beverages and home care products are fueling the market growth.

The extrusion segment is projected to lead the rigid plastic packaging market during the forecast period.

The extrusion segment is projected to lead the rigid plastic packaging market during the forecast period. The process accommodates a wide range of die profiles, allowing manufacturers to create parts and products with a variety of simple to highly complex continuous cross-sections. The extruded roll stock is ready for thermoforming, with no curing time required. As the extrusion process often uses thermoplastics - which can undergo the melting, molding, and hardening operations repeatedly - the overall material and disposal costs for an extrusion operation are lower than that of other molding processes.

In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific rigid plastic packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is also projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Countries such as India and China are expected to post high growth in the rigid plastic packaging market due to growing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion. In addition to this, the growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base for FMCG products and consumer durables, which, in turn, is expected to lead to the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 APAC to Witness High Growth Rate due to Increase in Demand from Several End-Use Industries

4.2 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Region and Type

4.3 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Region and Application

4.4 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Production Process

4.5 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Packaging Industry in APAC

5.2.1.2 Strong Demand from the Food & Beverage Packaging Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations

5.2.2.2 Fierce Competition from Flexible Plastic Packaging

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Change in Demographic Trends

5.2.3.2 Change in Lifestyle Patterns

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Input Costs

5.2.4.2 Recycling and Environmental Concerns

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Prominent Companies

5.7 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.8 Yc & Ycc Shift

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Container Compliance Options

5.11 Calculating Compliance

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.13 New Pet Preform Molding Solution

5.14 Pet-Free Ovenable Tray Solution

5.15 New Technology for Production of Ultra-Thin-Walled Containers

5.16 Case Study Analysis

5.17 Trade Analysis

5.18 Ecosystem

5.19 Pricing Analysis

5.20 Patent Analysis

6 COVID-19 Impact on Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

7 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Type

8 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Raw Material

9 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Production Process

10 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Application

11 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Amcor

13.1.2 Berry Global Group Inc.

13.1.3 Pactiv LLC

13.1.4 Silgan Holdings Inc.

13.1.5 Sonoco Products Company

13.1.6 DS Smith plc

13.1.7 Alpla

13.1.8 Sabic

13.1.9 Al Jabri Plastic Factory

13.1.10 Takween Advanced Industries

13.1.11 Nuplas Industries Ltd

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Altium Packaging Lp

13.2.2 Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

13.2.3 Lockner Pentaplast

13.2.4 Hitech Corporation

13.2.5 Lacerta Group Inc.

13.2.6 Winpak Ltd

13.2.7 US Pack Group

13.2.8 Regent Plast Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.9 Mpact

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjyfns

