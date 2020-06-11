The Rise of Apache Pulsar and the First-Ever Pulsar Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamNative, a cloud-native event streaming company powered by Apache Pulsar, announced more details today on the first-ever Pulsar Summit Virtual Conference 2020 . Taking place on June 17th & 18th, this two-day event is being presented by StreamNative and Splunk and will feature more than 30 live sessions by tech leads, open-source developers, software engineers, and software architects from Salesforce, Splunk, Verizon Media, Iterable, Yahoo! JAPAN, TIBCO, OVHcloud, Clever Cloud, and more.

Featured sessions include:

Why Splunk Chose Pulsar, by Karthik Ramasamy . Find out why Splunk adopted Apache Pulsar for both existing use cases and new cloud-native service offerings, such as the Splunk Data Stream Processor (DSP). Scaling Customer Engagement with Apache Pulsar, by Greg Methvin . Iterable's infrastructure is built with pub-sub messaging at its core, so reliability, scalability, and flexibility are business-critical. In this session, Greg Methvin shares insights on Iterable's adoption of Pulsar. How Apache Pulsar Helps Tencent Process Tens of Billions of Transactions Efficiently, by Ningguo Chen. In this talk, Ningguo Chen, the Chief Architect from Tencent Billing, shares Tencent's adoption of Pulsar. You can also learn more in his recent blog on the topic. Building a Messaging Solution for OVHcloud with Apache Pulsar, by Pierre Zemb. In this talk, you will learn why OVHcloud, the largest cloud provider in Europe , chose Apache Pulsar as the core of ioStream. Getting Pulsar Spinning: How Instructure Decided On and Deployed Apache Pulsar in Under a Year, by Addison Higham . In this session, Addison Higham shares insights on the adoption and deployment of Pulsar at Instructure.

About Apache Pulsar

Apache Pulsar is a cloud-native, distributed messaging and streaming platform that manages hundreds of billions of events per day. Pulsar was originally developed at Yahoo! as the unified messaging platform connecting critical Yahoo applications such as Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Mail, and Flickr to data.

While Pulsar has already been in production environments at major tech and internet companies, such as Verizon Media, Yahoo! JAPAN, and Tencent for years, Pulsar adoption and community growth have accelerated over the past few years. (For more information on Pulsar's rapid adoption and growth, please download the 2020 Apache Pulsar User Survey Report .)

Why Companies are Moving to Pulsar

Today, Pulsar is used for real-time event streaming use-cases, including data pipelines, microservices, and stream processing. Its cloud-native architecture and built-in multi-tenancy differentiate it from its predecessors and uniquely position it as an enterprise-ready, event streaming platform.

Pulsar's multi-layer architectural design enables unparalleled scalability and resiliency while simplifying management complexity and reducing costs. Its built-in multi-tenancy and multi-datacenter replication ensure that companies are able to build applications with disaster recovery. To learn more about how companies leverage Pulsar for event streaming, pub/sub messaging, serverless computing, real-time analytics, event-driven applications, and managing mission-critical deployments in production, RSVP today .

About StreamNative

StreamNative , founded by the original developers of Apache Pulsar and Apache BookKeeper, offers managed Pulsar service for cloud offering and StreamNative Platform for on-premise offerings and related commercial support.

Website

Twitter

Github

LinkedIn

SOURCE StreamNative

Related Links

https://www.streamnative.io

