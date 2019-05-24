The Risk of Relapse Increases During the Holidays For Those in Recovery

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the holiday, American Addiction Centers (NYSE: AAC) reminds people to keep their sober friends in mind during their weekend gatherings. Memorial Day weekend is usually considered the unofficial start of summer with the arrival of sunny, warm weather. This typically coincides with an increase in alcohol consumption, which can be difficult for those in recovery.

Over the extended weekend, more than 25% of Americans will binge drink, which is defined as five or more drinks for men and four or more drinks for women within a two hour period. Memorial Day is one of the top 10 holidays with the most alcohol consumption and ranks second in beer consumption. During Memorial Day weekend, over $1 billion will be spent on beer alone.

During the many festivities that will happen over the weekend, it's not uncommon for friends or family to offer a drink to someone in recovery. Many hold the misconception that one slight deviation will not affect their progress thus far, but the action may be the trigger that leads them on a downward spiral.

"With it being Memorial Day weekend, some individuals in recovery may be placed in situations that challenge their sobriety," said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, chief medical officer at American Addiction Centers. "Those in recovery may not want to avoid gatherings, as being around friends and family can be very beneficial for sobriety, so it's important to keep in mind the struggles others might have with alcohol addiction."

For those who may be in a situation in which their sobriety is tested, the following are a few tips to help cope:

Maintain a schedule - create a schedule and stick to it. Adherence to your schedule will greatly help prevent a slip.

Have an escape plan - keep a plan in place to remove yourself from an environment that is challenging or difficult.

Assert yourself - don't be afraid to refuse a drink. More likely than not, the attendees will know about your sobriety, but for those that don't, don't be afraid to say no.

If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol use, please call 1-800-Alcohol to find help.

