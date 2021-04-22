The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Unveils New East Wing - Showcasing a Library Reception, Lounge and Bar

"Having worked on both Colony and Summer Pavilion restaurants in 2015, it is a privilege and honour to return to The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, which is an architectural masterpiece by Kevin Roche. I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to define both the expected and the unexpected for this landmark hotel that embodies modern Singapore and today's global lifestyle", said Mr. Tony Chi, founder of New York based tonychi studio.

Library Reception

The new Library Reception will redefine the guest arrival and check-in experience. Here, guests will encounter an understated elegance inspired by a grand residential library, characterised by natural oak wood floors and ceilings, and stocked with literature on diverse subjects to encourage guests to enjoy and appreciate the space for as long as they desire. A new Digital Hub will offer a suite of business centre services.

Republic

Designed to depart from the usual expectations of a hotel food and beverage outlet, Republic is a multi-dimensional concept which transforms throughout the day, and serves from morning to late in the evening.

Adjacent to the Li­brary Reception is the Lounge, with three grand chandeliers and expansive walls adorned in blue herringbone fabric. Guests are invited to savour their time in this residential parlour, enjoying light bites from the four vitrines throughout the day, à la carte dining options, or an elegantly modern five-tier afternoon tea experience.

After dark, imbibe on liquid history at Republic Bar, which showcases an extensive cocktail menu devoted to a narrative of historical anecdotes originating from Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Italy; and a curated selection of the finest vintage spirits epoch of the 1960s.

While the decade of the 60s was marked by cultural and social revolution, it saw the rise of style icons and the legends of rock music, as well as the international jet set, which led to a sophisticated era for cocktailing.

The Republic Bar concept in collaboration with Proof & Company pays homage to this era where freedom, expression and individuality were celebrated, with a cocktail menu that showcases flavours, ingredients and sensations inspired by the influential hallmarks of the 1960s, and around four cultural epicentres of importance and meaningful change.

"The dawn of Republic creates symmetry and balance between the East and West wings of the hotel, with Colony restaurant alluding to that period in history when Singapore was part of the British Crown Colony, through to its next major milestone with the formation of the Republic of Singapore in 1965, anchoring the hotel experience with a deep sense of place", explained Mr. Peter Mainguy, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Take a seat at the rich, dark toned, natural wood bar and allow our bartenders to share stories about a "Mythical Beast" that was once spotted on our tiny island, the British designer behind the "Mini Skirt", the Space Race that inspired "Stardust" and how Ferruccio Lamborghini went from making tractors to "Miura" - the first super car.

In addition to the main bar, Republic offers six unique Home Bars, exquisitely detailed with handcrafted red Venetian glass, and embodying the opulence and residential style of home parties in the 60s, while our bartender or vintage spirits ambassador plays host to your revelries.

Decorative artwork throughout the bar celebrates the decade of the 60s, while a curated music playlist complements the transition of the East Wing from day to night, and a standalone deejay booth offers the option of live music.

Officially open from Thursday, 22 April 2021, Republic will operate from 12.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. daily. Lunch is available from 12.00 p.m. to 3.00 p.m.; afternoon tea from 12.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.; and dinner from 5.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

For dining reservations, visit www.republicbar.com.sg, call 65.6434.5288 or email [email protected].

