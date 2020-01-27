The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Re-Opens Following $90 Million Renovation

"Today, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach – a treasure in the brand's portfolio and in Miami - returns better than ever with a distinctive design transformation that melds modern touches with the building's beloved Art Deco design," said Sase Gjorsovski, General Manager of the resort. "Given the tremendous thought that has gone into this $90 million renaissance, I'm confident that leisure travelers, business travelers, and groups alike will find our 'big reveal' well worth the wait."

Perfectly positioned at the intersection of Collins Avenue and Lincoln Road, the historic hotel showcases a design scheme created by Meg Sharpe, who oversaw the lobby, the Lapidus Bar, restaurant, pool, club and spa, and Cristian Rubio, from renowned design-firm HBA, who was charged with reimagining the guestrooms and meeting spaces. Finding inspiration from the gorgeous natural surroundings, the interiors are warm and inviting, reflecting the serene natural beauty of Miami while celebrating the historic roots of the hotel.

Upon entering The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, guests will discover the stunning new lobby that is a celebration of the original design, enhanced by elegant touches that transition the property into a modern era. Steps away, the all-new Lapidus Bar is a classic cocktail lounge honoring a bygone era of Miami with live music, vintage cocktails, and a design that invites visitors to settle in and absorb their magnificent surroundings.

"The design of the public spaces was inspired by the history of the building itself," said Meg Sharpe. "By upholding the integrity of the storied past of the property, we have revealed the architectural base created by the giants of the Art Deco and Mimo styles renowned in Miami. The gentle nod to the past is imbued with modern purpose."

The vibrant flavors of Latin America take the lead at Fuego y Mar, the hotel's new restaurant with Executive Chef Anthony LePape at the helm. Within this space guests also find a tech lounge, where they work in a sophisticated, convivial setting while ordering coffee and cocktails. DiLido Beach Club and its oceanfront location promise an intimate dining enclave with plush seating and views out across the turquoise water.

A true urban oasis in the heart of South Beach, The Ritz-Carlton Spa centers around a holistic approach to wellness that celebrates mindfulness and offers a range of therapies and journeys carefully designed to promote rest and rejuvenation. Home to the only Timeless Capsule in the United States, this one of a kind elliptical space is designed to condense spa treatments and is the ideal offering for time-restricted guests.

For club level guests, the Club Lounge offers a dedicated concierge, bespoke experiences and complimentary culinary delights throughout the day. Locally driven signature offerings will also be available to club guests and include empanadas, waffle pastelitos, and more.

Each of the 376 guestrooms and suites reflect Cristian Rubio's vision, which is the result of his extensive research into Miami and the many facets of the city that make it so special. Meticulously-designed furnishings and custom millwork blend together to create a space celebrating the city and its culture. Enhanced soundproofing additionally ensures guests a restful night's sleep.

"Culture has been infused into each and every guestroom and meeting space, resulting in an authentic Miami experience," said Cristian Rubio. "A relatively new city, Miami's unique culture has been translated into the hotel with both depth of design and whimsical details that allow guests a feeling of being in the city without having to leave their rooms."

The ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach spans over 10,000-square-feet, and is supplemented by 11 separate meeting and event spaces, all of which showcase a design that is infused with the spirit of Miami's history and rich cultural scene.

A vision of the past, present and future of Miami, the ladies and gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach stand ready to play gracious host to travelers visiting the most exotic place in America.

About The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

Located, in the Art Deco Historic District and steps from the exclusive South of Fifth neighborhood, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is a luxury oceanfront property that lies in the heart of South Beach on Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue. For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, please call (800) 241-3333, the hotel directly at (786) 276-4000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at www.ritzcarlton.com.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com , for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

