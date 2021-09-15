The Rivalry Lives On: Canoe Ridge Vineyard And Waterbrook Winery Team Up With Cougar And Husky Athletics

"Washington is the second largest wine producing state in the country and with Waterbrook and Canoe Ridge's athletic sponsorships is easy to both drink, root and support local," commented Alex Evans, Chief Marketing Officer. Known playfully in the Pacific Northwest as "The Rivalry," WSU and UW represent the two largest colleges (ranked by enrollments) in the state, and both universities have spawned robust athletic programs with generations of loyal fans. "

"Although we are a house divided, as I am a Husky and my wife Courtney is a Cougar, one thing we both agree upon is the importance of showing support for the state's wine industry with two of our iconic Washington brands, Waterbrook and Canoe Ridge," said parent company Precept Wine CEO, Andrew Browne.

Waterbrook Winery x University of Washington Athletics: A partnership which began in 2014, Waterbrook Winery has committed to this UW Athletic partnership through Nov. 2022. This year, UW's Husky Stadium has "gone long" to extend its beer and wine sales to general seating, in addition to prior premium seating areas and its beer and wine gardens; look for Waterbrook on the menu! Waterbrook is upping its tailgating game with new Waterbrook 375mL cans! Look for retail floor displays with Yeti coolers during the height of canned wine season (great for the tailgate!), as well as lively "Go Huskies!" decorated Waterbrook wine stacks. Waterbrook Winery's tasting room in Walla Walla will be the site of game-day watch parties throughout the Husky football season by RSVP.

Canoe Ridge Vineyard x Washington State University Athletics: For the August to November athletic season, Canoe Ridge is a proud partner of Cougar Athletics, kicking off a first-time partnership with Washington State University. Look for "Go Cougs!" poster-decorated stacks at local retailers featuring Canoe Ridge Vineyard Expedition wines. Canoe Ridge Vineyard's Walla Walla tasting room will be the site of game-day watch parties throughout the Cougar football season by RSVP.

Additionally, Canoe Ridge Vineyard and Waterbrook Winery are bringing the collegiate game excitement to Pacific Northwest retailers with point-of-sale displays (individually by team partnership, and as a joint "Rivalry" display) as well as virtual tasting opportunities hosted by winemakers and notable alumni.

About Canoe Ridge Vineyard - Established in 1989, the original Canoe Ridge Vineyard is one of Washington State's more recognized wineries. From its 160-acre estate vineyard in the Horse Heaven Hills AVA, to the surrounding Columbia Valley, the winemaking team selects from the best grapes to create Canoe Ridge Vineyard wines. Handcrafted at its Walla Walla-based winery, these wines offer true varietal character made for everyday enjoyment. Learn more about the winery and Cougar game-day watch parties at www.canoeridgevineyard.com.

About Waterbrook Winery - Waterbrook Winery is Walla Walla's fourth founded winery, established in 1984 and led by winemaker John Freeman, a part of the winemaking team since 2003. Freeman masterfully handcrafts wines that are true-to-variety, full of depth and structure, and representative of the Columbia Valley's best. Today it features a state-of-the-art winery, a tasting room with year-round events, hospitality, and a 187-acre estate vineyard in the Walla Walla Valley AVA. Learn more about the winery and Husky game-day watch parties at www.waterbrook.com.

SOURCE Precept Wine