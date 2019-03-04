The Rivera Dynasty To Unite For "All In The Family" Panel At Billboard Latin Music Week

Having starred in reality shows "The Riveras" and "I Love Jenni", the Rivera family is set to begin their first-ever family tour. Patriarch and music star Don Pedro Rivera will be joined by Pedro Jr, Juan, Gustavo, Lupillo, Rosie and Jacqie to discuss Jenni Rivera's legacy, upcoming family plans and tour, the state of regional Mexican music and what it means to be a Rivera today.

"The Riveras are an incredibly prolific family whose music and business acumen redefined regional Mexican music. Having three generations together the year Jenni Rivera would have turned 50 is especially symbolic," said Leila Cobo, Billboard's Vice President and Latin Industry Lead.

Returning for its 29th year, Latin Music Week features Q&A sessions and panels, including its signature "Star Q&As" as well as panels focusing on streaming, videos, both mainstream and Latin collaborations and more. Latin Music Week 2019 will include the return of the standout Women's Panel, which became a catalyst for change in the Latin industry in 2018, as well as a panels on streaming, new business models and BMI's fabled "How I Wrote That Song" panel.

Registration to the conference will give attendees access to three days of panels, one-on-one sessions and showcases, plus tickets to the Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will air live on Telemundo on April 25. Special loyalty and early bird rates are available.

To register for the conference and awards, visit BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

To apply for media credentials for Billboard Latin Music Week 2019, please click here. All media submissions are due no later than Friday, April 12, 2019. Please note that submitting a credential request does NOT guarantee approval.

