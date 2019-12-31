The Roaring Twenties Are Back! The Film Detective Celebrates the New Year With a Tribute to the Twenties

ROCKPORT, Mass., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a media streaming network and film archive that restores classic films for today's cord-cutters, is busting out the champagne and ringing in the new year in style. Having just celebrated its sixth anniversary, The Film Detective is toasting to multiple new partners, over 75,000 social media followers, and the return of the Roaring Twenties.

The Film Detective

Starting Jan. 1, The Film Detective will deliver a tribute to the Twenties, featuring Douglas Fairbanks and a slew of swashbucklers, comedic masters Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, and horror classics like John Barrymore's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920). Such early talkies as Carole Lombard's Big News (1929) will join the lineup to honor one of the most influential shifts of 1920s film: the advent of sound.

The Film Detective certainly did not forget the decade's friskiest feline, Felix the Cat. Recently celebrating his 100th birthday, over a dozen Felix the Cat shorts will be featured on TFD, alongside an exclusive interview with expert artist and animator Neal Adams, who will give his take on the "wonderful wonderful cat."

Adding to the celebrations is the 98th birthday of America's treasure, Betty White, on Jan. 17. A Hollywood icon for over seven decades, Betty White will receive her own marathon on The Film Detective's live channel, featuring over seven hours of her 1950s sitcom Life With Elizabeth (1953-1955). Newly available to both Orange and Blue Sling subscribers and offered for free on STIRR and DistroTV, TFD's Betty White marathon places Betty White center stage alongside Del Moore in the comedy of newlywed life.

The Film Detective is also excited to start the year with a fresh new look on its streaming platform. A premier source of classic film and television with an extensive library of over 1,300 titles, The Film Detective is excited to offer this new, user-friendly way to enjoy old classics, available via iOS, web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV. New categories including Staff Picks, Fan Favorites, From Our Partners and more will join The Film Detective's platform to give viewers an inside look into the channel's most popular titles. The new look and feature updates on The Film Detective's app will be added starting in January 2020.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective (TFD) is a leading distributor of restored feature films and television. Launched in 2014, TFD distributes its library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through such platforms as TCM, EPIX, Pluto TV, PBS and more. Since 2018, TFD released its classic movie app and launched 24/7 channels on Sling TV, STIRR and DistroTV.

