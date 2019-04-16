The Robert R. McCormick Foundation to Support Chicagoland Higher Education Leaders, Veterans with 'Student Veterans: Good Mission, Good Business' Event

CHICAGO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert R. McCormick Foundation will join Student Veterans of America (SVA), the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL), and Chicagoland higher education leaders and veterans on April 17, 2019, for a unique program to raise awareness of the crucial contributions of student veterans to Chicagoland colleges and universities.

The April 17 program, "Student Veterans: Good Mission, Good Business," will begin with a keynote speech by Jared Lyon, president and CEO of Student Veterans of America (SVA), highlighting research findings showing that veterans excel in higher education and gravitate to majors that support growth industries needed for Chicago's economy. President Lyon's speech will be followed by panels on important veteran-related topics, including best practices for assisting veterans in higher education and building connections to local employers.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 727,000 veterans live in Illinois, many of them residing in the Chicagoland area. The Robert R. McCormick Foundation is dedicated to making Illinois one of the best states for veterans to live and work.

"Illinois is fortunate to have so many higher education institutions committed to serving our returning veterans, and we are honored to support them in this important work," said David Hiller, president and CEO of the McCormick Foundation.

To better meet their civilian learning and employment needs, CAEL President Marie A. Cini said that businesses and educators need to recognize the skills, knowledge, leadership experience, and perspectives that veterans bring to the classroom and the workplace.

"Student veterans can greatly benefit from educational opportunities that are specifically designed to help them transfer the skills and knowledge they gained during their service into credits, degrees, and credentials," said Cini.

"Student Veterans: Good Mission, Good Business" will be attended by college and university presidents and their veterans teams from throughout Chicagoland. This event builds on the partnership that the McCormick Foundation and CAEL have undertaken over the past seven years to support veterans services staff at Chicago-area postsecondary institutions through the Veterans Higher Education Affinity Group. The McCormick Foundation, CAEL, and the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago also support the work of the Commercial Club's Veterans Working Group, which supports efforts by Chicago-area employers to hire and retain veterans.

About the Robert R. McCormick Foundation

The Robert R. McCormick Foundation's mission is working with communities in Chicagoland and across Illinois to develop educated, informed, and engaged citizens. Through philanthropic grantmaking and Cantigny Park, the Foundation works to make life better in Chicagoland. The McCormick Foundation, among the nation's largest foundations with more than $1.5 billion in assets, was established in 1955 upon the death of Col. Robert R. McCormick, the longtime editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune. Find out more at www.mccormickfoundation.org.

About Student Veterans of America (SVA)

Student Veterans of America (SVA) is the country's premier organization for student veterans. SVA supports all veterans through their transition from the military, educational advancement, and career growth. SVA represents a network of 1,500 chapters on campuses in all 50 states and four countries representing over 700,000 student veterans at those colleges and universities. SVA is Gold Certified by Guide Star and was named Non-Profit of the Year by HillVets. For more information visit www.studentveterans.org.

About the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL)

Established in 1974, The Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) is a Strada Education Network affiliate and national, nonprofit 501(c)(3) membership organization dedicated to partnering with educators, employers, and workforce and economic developers. Together we reimagine how education and employment fit together, and we create lifelong pathways that integrate learning and work. Our aim is to support the engaged participation of adults in thriving talent pipelines and robust economic development in the 21st century economy. Visit www.cael.org to learn more.

