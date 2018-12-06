LONDON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 106 pages

About this market

With the emergence of online reviews and easy internet access, there is a growing demand rock climbing equipment. Technological advances with respect to internet access and smartphones have been helping the adventure tourism industry to grow rapidly and these innovations are expected to optimize the entire travelling process by making it more convenient to plan, book, and experience an adventure holiday. For instance, in January 2017, TripAdvisor, a popular website for travel reviews, witnessed 435 million unbiased reviews and average 380 million new visitors per month. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the rock climbing equipment market will register a CAGR of almost 10% by 2022.



Market Overview

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of rock climbing

The energy consumed in rock climbing is almost equivalent to running at a pace between 8 and 11 minutes per mile, which helps in flushing out unwanted fats from the body, which is expected to increase the popularity of rock climbing as a fitness activity over the next few years.

Safety concerns over equipment failure

Rock climbing is one of the most popular competitive sports and recreational activity and follows various disciplines to prevent accidents and injuries. However, accidents due to equipment failure pose a major hindrance to the growth of the global rock climbing equipment market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the rock climbing equipment market during the 2018-2022 period, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Black Diamond Equipment and C.A.M.P. USA, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as emergence of online reviews and easy internet access and growing awareness about the health benefits of rock climbing, will provide considerable growth opportunities to rock climbing equipment companies. Black Diamond Equipment, C.A.M.P. USA, Grivel Srl, Mammut Sports Group, and The Petzl Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.



