The Rocky Mount Event Center is Certified Sensory Inclusive

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KultureCity has partnered with the Rocky Mount Event Center, located in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and operated by the Sports Facilities Companies, to make the facility and all of the venue's hosted programs and events sensory inclusive. Through training and a certification process, this new initiative will promote an accommodating, all-inclusive, and positive experience for all guests and fans that enter the state-of-the-art facility.

The certification process, led by medical professionals, includes training the facility staff to recognize guests and fans with sensory needs. The training helps staff to learn when an individual is overwhelmed by the environment, the guests will have access to specialty sensory bags equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards (produced in conjunction with Boardmaker), and weighted lap pads. Guests who experience sensory overload will now have access to a dedicated sensory room designed by medical professionals who may need a quieter and more secure environment.

One of the major barriers for those with sensory sensitivity includes over-stimulation and noise. This is a large part of the environment in a sports and events venue like the Rocky Mount Event Center. With the new certification, the venue is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible while attending any event.

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity application where one can view available sensory features and where to access them. The application also includes the 'Social Story' which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at the Rocky Mount Event Center.

"To know that you soon will be able to see families attend a basketball game, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment. Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that the Rocky Mount Event Center is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing." Said Dr. Julian Maha, Co-Founder of KultureCity.

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and affect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program's inception, KultureCity has created over 350 sensory-inclusive venues in 4 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl and MLB All Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers' Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, and recently, KultureCity was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 by FastCompany.

About Rocky Mount Event Center

Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents.com. Rocky Mount Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

Press Contact:

Ashley Pittman

(252) 904-2279

SOURCE Rocky Mount Event Center

Related Links

https://rockymountevents.com/

