The Rogosin Institute opens first NYC area free-standing home dialysis treatment and education center for both patients and staff - expanding options to improve the quality of life for patients with kidney disease

This Brooklyn Center is the first free-standing specialized home dialysis training and treatment center in the New York City area that provides training for all forms of dialysis for both patients and staff (health professionals) . It is particularly important to have such a center in Brooklyn, which has one of the lowest rates of home dialysis in the country: approximately 2% compared to the national average of 10%. Since patients who dialyze at home take more control of their health, have fewer medical complications, and enjoy a better quality of life than those who use in-center hemodialysis, helping more Brooklynites to be able to dialyze at home is essential.

"Rogosin is leading the way to educate and help many more people with kidney disease in Brooklyn to take more responsibility for their own treatments and overall care. Dialyzing at home gives them more flexibility to work, care for their families, and manage their health and time on their own terms, achieving better care at lower cost. The new Center provides a unique home-like environment that makes home dialysis a real option for more patients than ever before," said Barry Smith, MD, president of Rogosin. He added, "Combining patient and staff education in a free-standing facility is a novel concept and consistent with our goal to be a leader in innovation in kidney care. Rogosin continues to move forward on many fronts to ensure that every patient who seeks its help gets the very best possible care -- and then some!"

Rogosin is an independent not-for-profit treatment and research center affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (NYPH) and Weill Cornell Medicine. It is a Sponsored Member of the NewYork-Presbyterian Regional Hospital Network. Rogosin is one of the nation's leading centers for kidney disease, providing services from prevention and detection of early-stage disease to more serious problems requiring dialysis and transplantation. The Institute is unique in combining the best in clinical care and biological and policy research and advocacy with the sole goal of providing ever-better ways to both prevent and treat kidney disease, as well as the diseases that contribute to it, such as hypertension diabetes. Beyond individual care, contributing to better models of healthcare delivery and the promotion of wellness and quality of life for all people is Rogosin's firm commitment, mission and vision.

