The Role of African Start-ups in Driving Smart Agriculture in the Continent, 2018

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Focus on Sensors and Satellite Imaging is Central to the Adoption of Smart Farming Practices



The focus of this study is to identify and highlight African start-ups that drive the uptake of smart farming practices and how farmers can make data-driven decisions regarding crop rotation, planting and harvesting time, soil management, and weather prediction.The study offers an analysis of Sub-Saharan Africa, with additional information on the Middle East and North Africa.



The forecasting includes both regions.



Research Scope

The technology scope covers the following categories: mobile applications, sensors, robots, satellite imaging, and drones, and the start-up categories are as follows: digital data aggregation and dissemination, finance and insurance, logistics and equipment sharing platforms, integrated platforms, and precision agriculture.



Research Highlights

This research service provides in-depth information about the emerging technology convergence, which is leading to the development of smart farming. Key start-ups across the agriculture value chain require automated processes and systems to sustainably increase output and influence economic growth.



The study groups start-ups in categories that influence technology convergence in the farming sector, including autonomous systems, data management and analytics, robots, wireless communication, and regulations, while highlighting the technologies that will play a significant role in improving agricultural processes by increasing control over resources and enhancing productivity, globally and regionally.



In terms of Africa's digital agriculture journey, mobile connectivity and applications help farmers access market-related information, digital financial services, and innovative services, including tractor sharing. Further, the combination of ICT solutions, such as precision equipment, the Internet of Things (IoT), sensors, geo-positioning systems, data analytics, and drones, is changing the way in which traditional farming is conducted in Africa.



Key Issues Addressed

• What are the main components in the agriculture value chain and who are the key stakeholders?

• How are the key digital indicators shaping the African smart farming market?

• Which key start-ups drive the development and the adoption of smart farming?

• What are the development and competitive trends? What is the growth potential and product category penetration in Africa and the Middle East?

• How are emerging African start-ups advancing in the market?

• What are the key trends shaping the market?

• What opportunities can smart farming companies capitalise on to grow their businesses and remain competitive?



