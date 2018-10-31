NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructural development is likely to drive the rolling stock market

The rolling stock market, in terms of value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% from 2018 to 2025. The market is estimated to be USD 54.43 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 73.80 billion by 2025. The growth of this market is fueled by the infrastructural development in the region and approval of new rail lines. However, refurbishment of existing rolling stock and capital-intensive nature of rolling stock is inhibiting the growth of the rolling stock market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04031784



High-speed rail project to drive the Asia Oceania rolling stock market

The Asia Oceania rolling stock market is expected to be the largest, by value, in 2018.This can be mainly attributed to the demand for high-speed rail projects and dedicated freight corridors via rail transport system in the region.



The coach segment is estimated to be the largest market in 2018. The electric multiple unit market is expected to be the second largest in the Asia Oceania region.



Technological advancements are a key driver for the EMU market

There has been a rapid increase in the number of technological advancements in the rolling stock market.The EMU segment is estimated to hold the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2018.



This can be credited to the latest generation of EMUs, which are characterized by modular designs.An advanced electric multiple unit is more efficient and favorable than a diesel multiple unit.



Such innovations would spur the growth of the rolling stock market.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 27 %, Tier 2 - 52%, Others - 21%

• By Designation: C level - 47%, D level - 37%, Others - 16%

• By Region: North America - 22%, Europe - 26%, Asia Oceania - 28%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, RoW - 14%



Major players profiled in the report are:

• CRRC (China)

• Bombardier (Canada)

• Alstom (France)

• General Electric (US)

• Siemens (Germany)

• CJSC Transmashholding (Russia)

• Stadler (Switzerland)

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

• Construcciones Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (Spain)

• Hyundai Rotem (South Korea)



Research Coverage

The report segments the rolling stock market and forecasts its size, by volume, on the basis of region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and RoW), product type (locomotive, rapid transit, wagon, and coach), application (passenger transportation and freight transportation), and locomotive technology (conventional locomotive, turbocharged locomotive, and maglev).



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights into the following points:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about the rolling stock offered by top 10 players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the rolling stock market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about types of rolling stock. The report analyzes markets for various rolling stock across regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regional markets, recent developments, and investments in the rolling stock market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the rolling stock market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04031784



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

