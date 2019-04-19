The Rolling Stones - 'Honk' Out Now

Honk 's Deluxe Edition – available on 3CD, 4LP and digital – collects 36 essential Stones' tracks – including eight Top 10 singles, "Brown Sugar," "Tumbling Dice," "Angie," "It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)," "Fool To Cry," "Miss You," "Emotional Rescue" and "Start Me Up." Bringing the band's story up to date, Honk also includes hit single "Doom & Gloom" – recorded in 2012, "Just Your Fool," "Ride 'Em On Down" and "Hate To See You Go" from the band's 2016's GRAMMY® Award-winning, No 1 album, Blue & Lonesome. Honk is also available as a 1CD and 2LP edition featuring 20 Stones' hits.

The Deluxe Edition includes a bonus disc of 10 live tracks recorded at stadiums around the world during the band's more recent sold-out tours. These include "Dead Flowers," with Americana star Brad Paisley, and "Bitch" with Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, both during the 50 And Counting tour as well as an electrifying version of "Wild Horses," featuring Florence Welch, from the band's show in London in May 2018 during last year's leg of the No Filter tour.

Honk is available as a special fan Deluxe Edition Color 4LP exclusively at RollingStones.com. The limited edition heavy-weight colored vinyl set (purple, red, orange, yellow) is housed in a special slip case and includes a 12'' x 12'' artwork insert.

Honk showcases The Rolling Stones' remarkable run of hits. Taken from the band's imperial phase, Honk features "Happy" (Exile On Main Street, 1972), "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" (Goats Head Soup, 1973) and "Beast Of Burden" (Some Girls, 1978) alongside later singles like "Waiting On A Friend" (Tattoo You, 1981), "Undercover (Of The Night)" (Undercover, 1983), "Harlem Shuffle" (Dirty Work, 1986), "Rock And A Hard Place" (Steel Wheels, 1989), "Love Is Strong" (Voodoo Lounge, 1994), "Out Of Control" (Bridges To Babylon, 1997), "Rough Justice" (A Bigger Bang, 2005) and "Just Your Fool" (Blue & Lonesome, 2016).

Honk also highlights classic Stones' album cuts – "Bitch" (Sticky Fingers, 1971), "Rocks Off" (Exile On Main Street, 1972) "Dancing With Mr. D", (Goats Head Soup, 1973) and "Respectable" (Some Girls, 1978) – as well as stand-alone tracks such as "Don't Stop" (Forty Licks, 2002) and "One More Shot" (GRRR!).

On Honk, "Get Off My Cloud", "Let's Spend The Night Together" and "Under My Thumb" (recorded in Cardiff, Manchester and London, respectively, during the 2018 No Filter tour) ably represent the band's ground-breaking early-mid '60s years; while the version of "She's A Rainbow" from Paris, 2017, provides a relatively rare outing of this classic piece of psychedelic Stones. The appearance of "Dancing With Mr. D", meanwhile, recorded in Arnhem, 2017, marks the song's acclaimed return to the band's set lists for the first time in 44 years.

The Rolling Stones – Honk Deluxe 3CD Track Listing

Disc 1

Start Me Up Brown Sugar Rocks Off Miss You Tumbling Dice Just Your Fool Wild Horses Fool To Cry Angie Beast Of Burden Hot Stuff It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It) Rock And A Hard Place Doom And Gloom Love Is Strong Mixed Emotions Don't Stop Ride 'Em On Down

Disc 2

Bitch Harlem Shuffle Hate To See You Go Rough Justice Happy Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) One More Shot Respectable You Got Me Rocking Rain Fall Down Dancing With Mr D Undercover (Of The Night) Emotional Rescue Waiting On A Friend Saint Of Me Out Of Control Streets Of Love Out Of Tears

Disc 3 – Live Tracks

Get off My Cloud Dancing With Mr D Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran ) She's A Rainbow Wild Horses (with Florence Welch ) Let's Spend The Night Together Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley ) Shine A Light Under My Thumb Bitch (with Dave Grohl )

The Rolling Stones – Honk Deluxe 4LP Track Listing

LP 1 – SIDE A

Start Me Up Brown Sugar Rocks Off Miss You Tumbling Dice Just Your Fool

LP 1 – SIDE B

Wild Horses Fool To Cry Angie Beast Of Burden Hot Stuff It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)

LP 2 – SIDE C

Rock And A Hard Place Doom And Gloom Love Is Strong Mixed Emotions Don't Stop Ride 'Em On Down

LP 2 – SIDE D

Bitch Harlem Shuffle Hate To See You Go Rough Justice Happy Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) One More Shot

LP 3 – SIDE E

Respectable You Got Me Rocking Rain Fall Down Dancing With Mr. D Undercover (Of The Night) Emotional Rescue

LP 3 – SIDE F

Waiting On A Friend Saint Of Me Out Of Control Streets Of Love Out Of Tears

LP 4 – SIDE G

Get Off My Cloud Dancing With Mr. D Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran ) She's A Rainbow Wild Horses (with Florence Welch )

LP 4 – SIDE H

Let's Spend The Night Together Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley ) Shine A Light Under My Thumb Bitch (with Dave Grohl )

The Rolling Stones – Honk 1CD Track Listing

Start Me Up Brown Sugar Miss You Tumbling Dice Just Your Fool Fool To Cry Angie Beast Of Burden It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It) Doom And Gloom Love Is Strong Mixed Emotions Don't Stop Harlem Shuffle Happy Rain Fall Down Undercover (Of The Night) Emotional Rescue Saint Of Me Wild Horses (with Florence Welch )

The Rolling Stones – Honk 2LP Track Listing

LP 1 – SIDE A

Start Me Up Brown Sugar Miss You Tumbling Dice Just Your Fool

LP 1 – SIDE B

Fool To Cry Angie Beast Of Burden It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It) Doom And Gloom

LP 2 – SIDE C

Love Is Strong Mixed Emotions Don't Stop Harlem Shuffle Happy

LP 2 – SIDE D

Rain Fall Down Undercover (Of The Night) Emotional Rescue Saint Of Me Wild Horses (with Florence Welch )

