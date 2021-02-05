The Romance Of Frank Sinatra Goes Digital Today With Rarities Volume 2

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A collection of tracks from one of popular culture's most romantic singers goes digital today with the release of Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities Volume 2 from Frank Sinatra Enterprises and UMe. Featuring 13 Reprise tracks, many making their digital debut, the collection follows Volume 1 released last month in honor of Frank Sinatra's birthday and celebrating the 60th anniversary of "The Chairman of the Board" founding Reprise Records. Both are now available via all digital streaming platforms: Frank Sinatra: Rarities Volume 2, HERE; Frank Sinatra: Rarities Volume 1, HERE.

Hailed by The New York Times for an "extraordinary voice [that] elevated popular song into an art," Sinatra realized a long-time dream by forming his own record label, Reprise, in 1960. At the time Sinatra's business model was highly innovative in the recording industry; the very first of its kind, he pioneered the concept of having artists create and control their recordings.

"Untrammeled, unfettered, unconfined" is how the early advertisements described Sinatra on Reprise.

Throughout the years artists including Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bing Crosby, Nancy Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, The Kinks, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Green Day and Michael Bublé among others have recorded albums for Reprise.

Additional volumes of Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities will continue to be released in 2021. Siriusly Sinatra (SiriusXM Ch. 71) will also air part two of an exclusive 'Sinatra: Reprise Rarities' special in February.

FRANK SINATRA — REPRISE RARITIES Volume 2

Tina – December 21, 1961 Since Marie Has Left Paree – July 17, 1964 Blue Lace – November 11, 1968 Star! – November 11, 1968 Lady Day – August 25, 1969 I Love My Wife – November 12, 1976 Nancy – March 9, 1977 Emily – March 9, 1977 Linda – March 14, 1977 Sweet Lorraine – March 14, 1977 Barbara – March 14, 1977 It's Sunday – February 28, 1983 The Girls I've Never Kissed – October 30, 1986

FRANK SINATRA — REPRISE RARITIES Volume 1

In the Blue of Evening – March 21, 1961 As You Desire Me – November 20, 1961 Don't Take Your Love From Me – November 21, 1961 Name It and It's Yours – November 22, 1961 Come Waltz with Me – January 17, 1962 Everybody's Twistin' – February 27, 1962 I Left My Heart in San Francisco – August 27, 1962 You Brought a New Kind of Love to Me – February 21, 1963 Come Fly with Me – October 11, 1965 I'll Never Smile Again – October 11, 1965 Younger Than Springtime – September 20 , 1967 Everything Happens To Me – September 24, 1974 Just As Though You Were Here – September 24, 1974

About Frank Sinatra

Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry Association of America. The three-time Oscar® winner also appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures.

Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.

Frank Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; his artistry still influences many of today's music superstars. He remains a legend and an inspiration around the world for his contributions to culture and the arts.

For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com.

