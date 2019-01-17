The Rooftop At Pier 17® At The Seaport District Named Best New Concert Venue Of The Year By Pollstar

The Rooftop at Pier 17 was singled out amongst a diverse group of new venues from around the United States and Canada, in which nominees were selected by a panel of more than 2,000 agents, managers, promoters, venue operators and professionals across the entertainment industry.

The Rooftop at Pier 17 launched its inaugural 2018 Summer Concert Series at the Seaport District in partnership with exclusive booking partner Live Nation. The first-of-its-kind, open-air rooftop venue introduced residents and tourists alike to a unique concert experience with an all-star line-up of artists including, Amy Schumer, Kings of Leon, Diana Ross, Sting, Gladys Knight & The O'Jays, Trevor Noah and more. In its first season, the venue sold out 18 of 23 shows, and welcomed more than 60,000 guests to enjoy specially curated menus, premium drink stations and luxury VIP experiences, while taking in iconic panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.

"We are honored and proud that The Rooftop at Pier 17 has been recognized as the 'Best New Concert Venue' in the country," said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "This award is a testament to all of the hard work and dedication that went into turning our aspirational vision into a reality. We look forward to welcoming concert-goers back to the Seaport District this summer for another incredible season of first-class entertainment and amenities–all set against the breathtaking views of New York City."

The line-up of the 2019 Summer Concert Series will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on The Rooftop at Pier 17, the Seaport District and its year-round programming, please visit www.pier17ny.com and follow @Pier17NY on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram.

About Seaport District

The Seaport District is New York's original commercial hub, located on the East River in Lower Manhattan with unparalleled views of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty and the city skyline. An essential part of the city for over 300 years, the re-envisioned Seaport District will continue to function as a community anchor and "port of discovery" for the rapidly growing population of Lower Manhattan. The Howard Hughes Corporation® is leveraging the Seaport District's history as the birthplace of innovation, as it transforms a district spanning several city blocks, creating approximately 450,000 square feet of dynamic culinary, fashion, entertainment and cultural experiences.

Highlights include Pier 17®, one of New York City's newest iconic entertainment destinations, with a 1.5-acre rooftop that serves as a year-round community amenity and cultural and event space. The Rooftop at Pier 17 transforms seasonally from a Winterland experience, complete with the city's first open-air rooftop ice skating rink, to an outdoor performance venue which was recently named "Best New Concert Venue" by Pollstar. In addition to hosting the annual Summer Concert Series, The Rooftop at Pier 17 offers an array of seasonal bar and food options, and the standalone R17 restaurant which evolves with the seasons. The Pier 17 building will also include waterfront restaurants from culinary powerhouses Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Andrew Carmellini, David Chang of the Momofuku Group, and Helene Henderson of Malibu Farm, opening in 2019. Pier 17 is home to ESPN's new live broadcast studios, which opened in April 2018.

The Seaport District features the only U.S. location of Carla Sozzani's pioneering experiential concept store, 10 Corso Como, as well as the only permanent location of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker in New York. The district is home to the first iPic Theaters located in Manhattan, which is the premier cinema operator's highest grossing location. The Seaport will also feature a 50,000-square-foot food hall by Jean-Georges in the restored Tin Building that is currently under construction. For additional information, visit SeaportDistrict.NYC.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation® owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation® is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

