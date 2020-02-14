The Room Air Freshener Market in India, Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Room Air Freshener Market Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Room fresheners has been a well settled market with the products reaching a large consumer base. Room air fresheners have held a strong foothold in the market with a growth CAGR of above 13% over the last couple of years.

This is because the increased purchasing power, improvement in living standards, emphasis on aesthetics, and exposure to internationally available air care products has broadened the scope of room fresheners market in India. People nowadays are concerned about the quality of air they breathe or live in.

The air freshener market in India has witnessed a noteworthy transformation, from a segment consisting of small, localized, unbranded players, and where traditional offerings like incense and dhoops held unrivaled monopoly in the air fragrances market to a fast growing household accessories market, which is seeing an influx of new brands, huge investments, product innovations, and product category extensions.



Rising urban as well as youth population, heightened sense of having good quality air at homes/offices, easy availability of new products and innovations and increase in disposable income of Indian population are some of the major reasons that will assist in the growth of market.

Room fresheners come in a variety of formats namely Aerosol/Spray, Gel, Electric (Plug-In) Diffuser, liquid diffuser, candles and many more. There is a large adaption of room fresheners over the years which have allowed number the major companies to shifting their focus to the home and commercial segments also to capture the immense market.



The scope of room air freshener market in India and wider consumer acceptance are perhaps the reason why all players are moving beyond conventional room fresheners and fragrances, and infusing a fresh fragrance in the air fresheners market with a gamut of scent selections and product innovations.

Room fresheners are more than just fragrance products be it home or office it has bigger emotional connotations where the consumers see themselves as taking better care of their surroundings, hence the category has a lot of potential for deep penetration in these years. Residential section is one of room air freshener segment includes the products of home excluding the bathroom and kitchen.



Aerosols, liquid, gel, electric/automatic, candle etc as room fresheners products. These products are easily available through general retail such they have its presence widely in every corner of the residential area. Corporates, Hotels, malls, hospitals, railways, public bathrooms, theatres, gov. buildings & institution are the main consumers of business to business room air freshener market. Electric/automatic sprays, reed diffuser oil, refill sprays etc. are mostly used in this section. Both these sectors have been constantly growing without any description over the last couple of years has seen huge consumers adaption.



Major Companies



The companies have been developing themselves with lot many innovations and giving tough competition to each other. Odonil the brand of Dabur India Limited, Aer the brand of Goderj, Air wick the brand of Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited, J.K. Helene Curtis Limited with its premium brand, Ambipur the brand of Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited have its huge presence in the market.



