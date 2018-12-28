The RoomPlace® celebrates the Grand Opening of 28th store, and first in Kenosha, WI

KENOSHA, Wis., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The RoomPlace will hold a grand opening ceremony today to commemorate the newest showroom located in Kenosha, WI at 7014-B Green Bay Road. This location is the first in the Wisconsin market and will be a part of a multi-state expansion for the furniture retailer.

The newest storefront marks The RoomPlace's 28th store, with existing locations across Illinois and Indiana, and brings the company's employee total to 750. The store will be the first in Kenosha and will take over the space previous occupied by Sentry Foods.

"We are so excited to be entering into Wisconsin and provide the Kenosha market a differentiated retail experience," said Paul Adams, Chief Executive Officer at The RoomPlace. "Not only can we offer the Kenosha community an expanded assortment of name-brand furniture and mattresses, but we are proud to offer a variety of financing options to help make furniture shopping more affordable for everyone."

With the opening of this newest location, The RoomPlace will continue its strategic multi-state expansion into new markets, adding new jobs and helping to revitalize underserved areas.

"As a family owned company, we take pride in supporting the communities where our employees live and work. This newest store in Kenosha will bring new retail and an additional 25 jobs into the community, for which we are very proud," said Bruce Berman, Chairman of The RoomPlace.

For more than 100 years, The RoomPlace has been proudly serving the Illinois, Indiana and now Wisconsin communities with a commitment to creating a shopping experience unlike any other, all while offering excellent services, great selection of quality furniture, name brand mattresses and financing offers that allow customers to "Get It All."

For more information about The RoomPlace, visit TheRoomPlace.com.

About The RoomPlace

The RoomPlace is headquartered in Lombard, Illinois and has served Chicago and greater Indianapolis communities since 1912. With 28 stores across Chicago, Indianapolis, and Wisconsin, The RoomPlace allows customers to experience a total-room concept when furniture shopping.

Sam Berman founded Harlem Furniture by first selling furniture door-to-door. He then opened and ran a single Harlem Furniture store until 1985, when Harlem Furniture began its expansion. Harlem was changed to "The RoomPlace" to reflect the company's strength in room packaging. Since that time The RoomPlace has continued to open new stores throughout Chicagoland and Indiana. The RoomPlace continues to succeed in Chicago's highly competitive furniture market by offering the value-conscious consumer excellent service and selection at affordable prices.

