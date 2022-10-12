The Roost Harvest Gathering, A New Culinary, Music and Arts Festival, Debuts in Mystic, CT

Intimate Community Event Welcomes Top Talent to Stone Acres Farm: Brad Leone, André Hueston Mack, Jeremy Charles, Rasheed Philips & More

MYSTIC, Conn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roost Harvest Gathering, a new culinary, music and arts festival, will debut in Mystic this October. A collaboration between 85th Day Food Community, which owns Oyster Club, Engine Room and The Port of Call, and Brad Leone, celebrated video host, author and chef, with presenting sponsor Gozney, leading makers of home pizza ovens, Roost is an intimate gathering for the community that brings together top culinary and artistic talent for good vibes and great food and drink.

The first festival of its kind in the lower Northeast region, The Roost will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at Stone Acres Farm, a 63-acre historic working farm in Stonington, CT. It will feature a roster of renowned chefs, mixologists, wine and spirit experts, authors, and musicians.

Guests will enjoy an afternoon of live performances from a group of dynamic musicians, including TALK, whose song "Run Away to Mars" reached #1 on Spotify's Viral 50 (27 million hits); Modern Refuge, an eclectic 4-piece New Haven band; Izzy Heltai, an observational songwriter whose music is as nimble as it is grounded; and Rozzi, a San Francisco based singer-songwriter who was discovered by Adam Levine and toured with Maroon 5.

85th Day and Brad Leone have also invited an assemblage of some of the most creative, talented and respected tastemakers in food, wine and spirits, who will be on hand cooking, pouring and sharing their craft. The roster includes:

André Hueston Mack, Sommelier, Restaurant Owner, Designer, Former Head Sommelier at French Laundry & Per Se. WInemaker, Maison Noir.

Chrissy Tracey, Vegan Chef & Forager, 30 Under 30 Connecticut, Video Host, Bon Appetit

Elias Cairo, Founder and Head Salumist at Olympia Provisions. Expert Sausage Maker.

Jeremy Charles, Chef, Author, Avid Outdoorsman. Top Canadian Chef. Head Chef & Co-Owner, Raymond's

Luis Perez, Master Pizza Chef and Pizza Consultant. Owner Peels on Wheels

Rasheed Philips, Pitmaster and Founder of Phillips Barbecue Co. Host of This Week In Barbeque. Netflix's The American Barbecue Showdown. The Gentleman Smoker

Renee Touponce, Executive Chef of Oyster Club and The Port of Call. Named Best Restaurant in Connecticut, Esquire Best Bars in the USA.

"The Roost is an incredible celebration of food, music and some of my favorite people in the world, all taking place on a historic farm during New England's peak autumn season," said Brad Leone. "I'm a big proponent of everything local, seasonal and supportive of our community, and I'm proud to be part of a festival that embodies all of that."

André Hueston Mack adds, "I'm elated to present Rye & Sons, a straight rye whiskey, and Maison Noir Wines, hailing from the Willamette Valley, at the inaugural The Roost Harvest Gathering festival. I know all too well the importance of community, something more evident than ever on the other side of a pandemic, and am excited to join in this celebration with my guy Brad!"

General admission is $150, with a 500 person capacity. Roost runs from 4-8 p.m. Ticket Information is available on the 85th Day Food Community website.

About The Roost Harvest Gathering Festival

The Roost Festival celebrates food, music and community with world renowned chefs and musicians at Stone Acres Farm in Stonington, CT. It is a collaboration between Brad Leone and 85th Day Food Community, along with presenting sponsor Gozney and additional 2022 sponsors YETI, Topo Chico, Dogfish, Huckberry, Sperry Tents, Lamson and Q Mixers.

