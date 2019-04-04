The Roots And De La Soul Headline A Newly Designed Heineken House At Coachella

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken®, the official brew of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, returns to the desert for its 18th consecutive year with a fresh Heineken House layout and spot on the grounds to offer attendees an immersive party oasis. This year's house will not only feature the hottest lineup of musical talent, but also include a first-time Heineken beer garden to offer consumers (ages 21+) the chance to enjoy a cold Heineken or Heineken 0.0 while catching the music in and outside of Heineken House. Whether checking out Heineken House from April 12–14 or 19-21, attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience Heineken's newest alcohol-free innovation brewed for beer lovers, by beer lovers.

And talent is bar none this year. Kicking off Weekend One, Saturday April 13th, are De La Soul and The Roots.

De La Soul, Hip-Hop legacy trio, is planning a landmark performance to commemorate its 30th anniversary of 3 Feet High & Rising – their debut studio album, by coming together at Heineken House for a power driven, unmissable set.

The Roots, one of hip-hops most influential groups hailing from Philadelphia , will then take over Heineken House for an action-packed performance filled with surprises (maybe a famous friend or two?).

"This will be my second time on the Heineken House stage and the vibes and energy are unmatched," said The Roots' Questlove. "In great company with De La Soul, we can't wait to hit the stage to create a can't miss moment for hip-hop."

And not to be missed, other premiere Heineken House performances for all types of music lovers including Tynan, Spock, Jauz, Ghastly Souls of Mischief, Pete Tong and more.

"The Heineken House at Coachella is an experience that we truly bring to life for our consumers, and this year we wanted to give them something bigger and better with a footprint that expands beyond anything we've ever done," said Christine Karimi, manager of partnerships & consumer experience for Heineken. "The new Heineken House will serve as a creative hub and landmark on the Coachella festival grounds that merges music, beer and art."

In addition to unforgettable musical performances, Heineken House is the perfect destination to relax, recharge and refresh with a perfectly chilled Heineken or Heineken 0.0. Heineken House will also give attendees the chance to lounge, take Insta-worthy photos, play cornhole and take advantage of complimentary phone charging stations (for iOS and Droid devices).

To experience the festival with Heineken, follow the brand on Twitter or Instagram, @Heineken_US, use the hashtag #HeinekenHouse, or visit the Heineken Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Heineken for performance schedules and updates.

