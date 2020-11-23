The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Westpac Banking Corporation Securities -- WBK

PORTLAND, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the District of Oregon has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Westpac Banking Corporation Securities (NYSE: WBK):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased shares of Westpac Banking Corp. ("Westpac") traded on a U.S. exchange, including the NYSE ("Westpac Securities") during the period between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019, inclusive (the "Settlement Class"), and were damaged thereby:

Please read this notice carefully; your rights will be affected by a class action lawsuit pending in this court.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Oregon, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (i) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (ii) Settlement Hearing; and (iii) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $3,100,000 U.S. Dollars in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on April 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., before the Honorable John V. Acosta at the United States District Court for the District of Oregon, Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, Courtroom 1127, 1000 S.W. Third Avenue, Portland, Oregon, 97204, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated October 6, 2020 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. The Notice and Proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form") can be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.strategicclaims.net. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Westpac Class Action Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Suite 205, Media, PA 19063; Toll-Free: (866) 274-4004; Fax: (610) 565-7985; [email protected].

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form to the Claims Administrator postmarked no later than January 18, 2021. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion to the Claims Administrator such that it is received no later than March 8, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than March 30, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Westpac, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Sara Fuks, Esq.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, New York 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

[email protected]

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re Westpac Class Action Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson St., Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

Toll-Free: (866) 274-4004

[email protected]



By Order of the Court

