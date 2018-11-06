The Royal Canadian Mint launches new double-concave silver coin among its final products of 2018

Also closing out the year are the following collectibles:

The 10 oz., selectively gold-plated 2018 $100 Fine Silver Coin – Keepers of Parliament: The Lion , featuring the artwork of Patrick Bélanger;

The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Canada's Historical Stamps: Coat of Arms and Flag Special Delivery ;

The 2019 $30 Fine Silver Coin - Zentangle ® Art: The Big Horn Sheep , featuring the artwork of Jori Van Der Linde ;

The last two issues of the Frank Polson -designed 2018 $3 Fine Silver Coin – The Thirteen Teachings series: Big Spirit Moon and Little Spirit Moon ; and,

A new crystal-enhanced series showcasing the 12 zodiac constellations of the calendar year, starting with the 2019 $5 Fine Silver Coin – Zodiac: Capricorn, designed by artist Jori van de Linde .

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of the Mint's web site. Coin images can be viewed here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada,1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca. The coins are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

