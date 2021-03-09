The Sacramento Business Journal announced that Cate Dyer, CEO, and founder of StemExpress, has been selected as one of SBJ's 2021 Most Admired CEOs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2010, Cate Dyer founded StemExpress to improve lives by accelerating scientific research focused on discovering new treatments and cures for significant medical conditions. Through our state-of-the-art stem cell collection centers and our expansive global network of hospital and clinical partners, StemExpress continues to play a pivotal role in medical research, clinical trials, commercialization of disease-specific treatment, cell and gene therapies, and precision and regenerative medicine. Our broad network of healthcare partnerships includes over 50 hospitals in Europe as well as 3 US healthcare systems that encompass 31 hospitals, 35 outpatient facilities, and 20 individual practices. StemExpress currently stands as the nation's leading biospecimen provider of human primary cells, stem cells, bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, maternal blood, and disease-state products for academic, biotechnological, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and contract research organizations (CROs). StemExpress is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has seven (7) independently owned and operated brick-and-mortar cellular clinics across the United States to collect blood, cells, and tissue from patients and donors. These clinics include state-of-the-art cell manufacturing laboratories for clinical and research purposes and CLIA certified/high-complexity diagnostics.

For over ten years, StemExpress has been committed to fostering healthy, thriving communities on a local and global scale. In the wake of the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Dyer recognized the immediate need for convenient, reliable COVID-19 testing, with rapid turnarounds times of hours - not days. With StemExpress's existing cutting-edge laboratories located throughout the nation, we quickly implemented a seamless, end-to-end COVID-19 testing solution, all while continuing to expand our core cellular research and clinical efforts. StemExpress has continued to provide crucial support to communities, healthcare entities, and local businesses, all of whom were instantly overwhelmed with new obstacles and safety concerns relating to COVID-19.

StemExpress provides a turn-key testing solution, including online patient registration, scheduling, specimen collection, pop-up site management, and laboratory testing using gold-standard PCR testing at high-volume capacity with rapid turn-around times. StemExpress directly and proudly supports frontline workers, inner-city communities, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, school districts, correctional facilities, utility companies, tribal territories, territorial governments, and major league sports. We recently expanded our partnership with the Sacramento Kings to include testing during at-home games for the home team and the away-team players.

Through public health partnerships, StemExpress has provided free testing services to vulnerable members of the community, including the uninsured and other under-represented populations. We have also implemented mobile RV laboratories to bring reliable COVID-19 testing to underserved rural and agricultural communities.

Cate Dyer has exhibited resilience and adaptability in leadership through unsurpassed challenges. She was recently named 2021's "Business Woman of the Year" by The Sacramento Metro Chamber in honor of her extraordinary efforts to support Sacramento's community, businesses, and essential workers. Building on this achievement, Sacramento Business Journal's 2021 Most Admired CEOs recognizes Ms. Dyer's strong vision for her company and team, as well as her dedication to her community.

