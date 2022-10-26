The Sainteus Agency presents The La Vie Experience, a benefit supporting Local & Intl charities

The historic Inaugural La Vie Experience/ Charity Benefit event launched this weekend supporting several local Haitian vendors and infrastructure efforts in Haiti

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Black and Silver event was born in New York, and for the first time the host committee launched the event here in the Houston market. Their benefit event serves as a fundraising effort each year to support various charities and nonprofit organizations. The program for this year's Inaugural La Vie Experience and Charity Benefit included a live band, fashion showcase by Sebastien Productions Elite Models, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) art curated by Bisong Art Gallery featuring artist Corey Haynes, a silent auction of artwork from various artists curated by Gentlemen Noire featuring artist Towana Davilar , and giveaways from local Houston restaurants, including Davis Street, Fin & Feathers and Lucille's. Attendees of the event had the privilege of hearing powerful remarks delivered by guest of honor, Houston Mayoral candidate, Chris Hollins.

LA VIE

La Vie is French for "The Life" and signifies the celebration of all that is excellent and high in achievement in a great ambiance. Taken from a page out of the glamorous events of the Roaring 20's and the Harlem Renaissance, La Vie embodies that era, while adding a modern twist of 21st century aesthetics. These series of events support great causes all while offering an opportunity for networking, dressed to the nines amongst people of excellence. "C'est La Vie, That is Life."

Meet the Host Committee

This year's Inaugural La Vie Experience and Charity Benefit host committee included entrepreneur Geo Sainteus, MBA, Kadria N. Derrick, MD and Gentlemen Noire -The Classic Man.

Power Couple Geo Sainteus, MBA and Kadria N. Derrick, MD are both very active in Caribbean communities across the nation. The couple supports charities within the health equity, small business, and immigration reform space. Sainteus is an entrepreneur who has a background that includes over a decade of experience across various industries including entertainment, nonprofit organizations, retail, global financial services and insurance. Dr. Derrick is a Houston native board-certified Anesthesiologist who has a passion for community health and wellness outreach programs, as well as those abroad.

Gentlemen Noire

Gentlemen Noire, founded by Sledge Leonidas in 2020, serves as a vessel that inspires men to achieve at every level of life. The brand promotes the wellbeing of young men and matured gentlemen whom have acquired shareable knowledge through the matriculation of life. It's time to inspire a new league of gentlemen who stand boldly and authentically in their power.

Sledge Leonidas is an Entrepreneur and a Public Health professional with a diverse background and several years' experience in Business Development and Project Management. Mr. Leonidas has been instrumental in forming Houston Haitians United and sits as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Leonidas also serves on the Board of Director of Houston Caribbean Professional Association as Chairman. Mr. Leonidas is actively involved in public service internationally and mentoring youth.

The Benefiting Recipient Organizations

Freda's House , an international nonprofit organization committed to the sustainable development of Baraderes, Haiti through several community outreach programs that focus on health, economic empowerment, education, technology initiatives, disaster relief and emergency preparedness.

Houston Morehouse Alumni Association, provides scholarship opportunities to young men attending the esteemed institution of Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA.

To support the charity, donations can be rendered online Fredashouse.org. To inquire about Zoom/Skype interviews or partnering with any of these organizations, please contact LaToya Hurley at [email protected] or call 346-980-9062

About Sainteus Agency

