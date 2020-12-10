The Salt Lake Tribune Honors O.C. Tanner in its 2020 Top Workplaces Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, today announced that it has ranked fourth in the Large Business category in The Salt Lake Tribune's 2020 Utah Top Workplaces program. A total of 100 companies were recognized as a part of this year's program, with 19 in the Large Business category.

"2020 certainly hasn't been an easy year for any of us," said Mindi Cox, senior vice president of people and great work at O.C. Tanner. "One of the biggest challenges our leadership faced was ensuring our culture, which is based heavily on traditions, events and practices that foster deep connection, was maintained as some of our teams began working fully remote while others stayed onsite. We're so proud to be included on this list because it shows that our company culture has continued to thrive despite changes and challenges. And we're humbled to know that our employees continue to have a great experience at O.C. Tanner."

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including: alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

To see the complete rankings for this year's Utah Top Workplaces program, click here .



About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture by creating powerful employee experiences. Its Culture Cloud suite of applications and solutions — including recognition, service awards, wellbeing, leadership and celebrations — helps people thrive at work. O.C. Tanner provides these and other services for thousands of the most respected companies in the world. For more information visit octanner.com.



About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com . Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

SOURCE O.C. Tanner