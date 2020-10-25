The Salvation Army Adapts Angel Tree Program to Meet Increased Need This Holiday Season

Walmart is stepping up to help The Salvation Army meet unprecedented need this holiday season. Tweet this

"For more than 40 years, Walmart has worked with The Salvation Army to help keep hope alive for some of our country's most vulnerable populations and we are so grateful to count them as a trusted partner,"said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "In a year when so many traditions have been disrupted, I am hopeful that with the extra support from Walmart and their customers, we'll be able to ensure that children receive a warm meal and gifts under the tree this Christmas."

The Salvation Army and Walmart are making it easier and safer for customers to give to those in need this Christmas. Starting November 1, The Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in Walmart stores throughout America, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select children to purchase gifts and donate them onsite. For those who prefer to shop online, the Walmart Registry for Good offers an easy way to purchase needed toys and clothes in the donor's community that are shipped directly to their local Salvation Army Angel Tree. Once gifts are received, the local Salvation Army will distribute them to families in need. Visit salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree to find your closest Registry for Good and give today.

To learn more about the program and see the direct impact that holiday gifts can have on children in need, tune in to Walmart's first-ever Top Rated by Kids Toy Awards Show, airing Sunday, October 25th on FOX immediately following the NFL. Hosted by DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor, the show will also stream live on Walmart social media channels, including YouTube with co-hosts Collins Key, TikTok with co-hosts WeWearCute as well as Instagram and Facebook with co-host Laurie Hernandez.

Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.





