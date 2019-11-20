The Salvation Army Kicks-Off Red Kettle Christmas Campaign

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the late Thanksgiving holiday, The Salvation Army is facing a significant challenge this year as they kick-off their Annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, beginning on Black Friday. The goal is to raise $2,417,500 across the Western Pennsylvania Division and $647,000 in Allegheny County by Christmas day.

Giant Eagle has been a gracious supporter by allowing Red Kettles at their store beginning on Monday, November 25 to make up for lost time. The Salvation Army is also making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at every Red Kettle. Smart chips and QR codes will be placed on all the Red Kettle signs, allowing shoppers to simply "bump" or scan their phones to make a digital donation.

"With a short Christmas season this year, we are hoping the new Kettle Pay technology and additional volunteer efforts will help us achieve our goal this year. The money raised during the holidays pays for programs and services that assist those in need throughout the entire year. It's imperative we meet our goal so that we can continue Doing the Most Good for our neighbors across Western Pennsylvania," said Major Raphael Jackson, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division.

Volunteer bell ringers and additional kettle sites are always needed. Please call (412) 446-1500 to contact your local Salvation Army for more information. Individuals also have the option to donate online or host a peer-to-peer fundraiser on social media.

Now in its 129th year, The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world. Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids, and other services to America's most vulnerable populations year-round.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. The Western Pennsylvania division covers 28 counties and serves every zip code in the region. The Salvation Army is ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. #DoingTheMostGood

