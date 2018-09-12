The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania Welcomes New Divisional Leaders -Majors Raphael and Sandra Jackson Assume Post

The Jackson's are no strangers to Western PA, having served here from 2009 to 2011; Raphael as the General Secretary and Sandra as the Allegheny County Coordinator. As the new Divisional Leaders, the Majors are responsible for all aspects of The Salvation Army's ministry and service throughout the division's 28-county territory. Majors Jackson are energized and excited about returning to the division and rekindling old friendships, making new friends, and of course to continuing to do God's work to serve the kind, hard-working people of this region.

Major Raphael C. Jackson was commissioned as a Salvation Army officer in 1980. He and his wife, Major Sandra Jackson, most recently served as the Divisional Leaders of the Northern New England Division, encompassing Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont; an area with a similar combined population to that of the 28 counties of the Western PA Division. Before serving in New England, Major Raphael Jackson, along with his wife, was the General Secretary of the Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division in Philadelphia, PA. His prior appointments include Corps Officer of the Harlem Temple Corps in New York City, General Secretary of the Western Pennsylvania Division, General Secretary of the Massachusetts Division, Divisional Secretary of the New Jersey Division, Divisional Youth Secretary of the Greater New York Division, and Area Coordinator in Newark, New Jersey. They have had other appointments that include Corps Officer in Brooklyn, Brownsville, Atlantic City, and Jersey City.

That which Major Jackson cherishes the most is being the father of Raphael C. Jackson II, IT Manager for the Philadelphia Salvation Army Kroc Center, and Sharon Elizabeth, Director of Student activities for Rippon College in Wisconsin, and the grandfather of Raphael C. Jackson, III and Teagan Leigh Jackson. Major Jackson has earned a Bachelor's Degree in Organizational Management and a Master's Degree in Organizational Leadership from Nyack College. He is a native New Yorker - born in the Bronx and an avid Yankee fan as well as a Lover of the Lord.

Major Sandra J. Jackson served alongside her husband in each of the appointments listed and previously served as the Personnel Secretary for the Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Organizational Management from Nyack College and loves to read and be outdoors, discovering a new love for hiking. Her two children bring her great joy, yet her grandchildren magnify it even more. She grew up in Maine but has become a city girl by appointment and by choice. She loves the Lord beyond what she could ever imagine and knows that her walk with the Master will only grow greater as the years move along.

Majors Jackson are honored and blessed to serve the people of Western Pennsylvania alongside a committed team of Salvation Army officers, employees, volunteers and supporters. They look forward to their ministry of encouraging others and working together to meet the needs of those we serve without discrimination, all in the name of Jesus Christ.

Celebrating over 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 131 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services. To learn more about The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org The Salvation Army … doing the most good for the most people in the most need.

SOURCE The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania