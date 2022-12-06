The Salvation Army To Host Its 15th Annual Christmas Kettle Luncheon at the Millennium Biltmore Sponsored by Payden & Rygel

All proceeds to benefit Salvation Army programs and services in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army announced it will host its annual Christmas Kettle Luncheon in downtown Los Angeles at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel on Wednesday, Dec.7, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Hosted by Los Angeles Metropolitan Advisory Board Members Fritz Coleman and award-winning investigative journalist Lisa Guerrero, this year's program will honor Executive Producer, Chairman, and CEO of DMG Holdings and Occidental Entertainment Craig Darian. "It is a thrill to honor Craig Darian at this year's Kettle Luncheon", noted Andrew Jameson, Los Angeles Metro Advisory Board Chair. "Not only has Craig been an exemplary member of our Board, but his resilience, heart and spirit are what this award is all about."

The event will feature live entertainment and the Golden Kettle Competition, a unique fundraiser that takes place at the annual luncheon where guests compete by table to fill their table's kettles with donations. The table that fundraises the most takes home the infamous Golden kettle. Registration and sponsorship for the luncheon is still available at Christmaskettleluncheon.org.

Fundraising for those in need using the Salvation Army kettle began in San Francisco in 1891 when a Salvation Army Captain resolved to provide Christmas dinner to the city's poor. Inspired by the large lobster pot he had seen on the wharf where passers-by would drop off spare change to support sailors in need, the Captain created the Salvation Army pot and solicited donations for those in need.

Donations made at this week's Christmas Kettle Luncheon will be directed to Salvation Army programs and services in Los Angeles. Current sponsors of this year's event include the Payden & Rygel, Armenian American Museum, Occidental Entertainment Group Holdings, Hackman Capital Partners, and the Darian Management Group.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Where: Millennium Biltmore Hotel 506 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.

