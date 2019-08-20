The San Diego Union-Tribune's Third Annual Festival of Books

"We have been in partnership discussions with the Union-Tribune for a while now. We participated in the book festival last year and when we saw the great response and attendance, we knew we had to be part of it in a much bigger way this year," said Mary Walshok, Dean of UC San Diego Extension. "This is a great way to expand our presence beyond the La Jolla campus and create awareness of our new downtown center coming in spring of 2021. We are so excited about the future of our partnership with the Union-Tribune."

The Union-Tribune Festival of Books connects San Diego area readers, booksellers, authors and businesses around a common love of the written word. Hundreds of authors and exhibitors will be featured at the event, which is expected to have 20,000 attendees. Headlining authors include Ryan Berman, Sandra Brown, Jerry Craft, Dr. Edith Eva Edgar, Akbar Gbajabiamila, T. Jefferson Parker and Luis Alberto Urrea.

Local independent bookstores play a big role in the festival each year, helping with programming and suggesting authors for the panel discussions. Attendees can support these local bookstores at the festival by purchasing books by some of the participating authors at their booths. The Book Catapult, The Library Shop, UC San Diego Bookstore, Warwick's, Run for Cover Bookstore, Mysterious Galaxy and La Playa books booths will be located at Luce Court, close to the main hall.

Admittance to the festival is free; tickets to panel discussions are $3 each. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to The San Diego Council on Literacy. Tickets can be purchased at sdfestivalofbooks.com.

Jeff Light, editor and publisher of The San Diego Union-Tribune, and Tom Karlo, general manager of KPBS, will kick off the festival at 10 a.m. KPBS returns as a festival partner this year and will announce the selections for One Book, One San Diego, now in its 13th year.

Additional festival highlights include an entertainment stage, a Children's Pavilion, a Children's Reading Stage and dedicated Spanish-language programming.

To learn more about the festival and to purchase panel discussion tickets, visit sdfestivalofbooks.com.

