The San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living Announces No Cases of COVID Among Patients and Residents

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL) a 360+ bed skilled nursing facility located in the Excelsior District in San Francisco, announced that, after extensive testing of every patient and resident, there are no cases of COVID-19. This means that all residents and patients have been negative from the onset of COVID-19.

All staff were also tested – including staff who have been working from home for the duration of the stay-at-home orders, and no new cases have been reported. To date, only three staff members have contracted the virus, and they contracted the virus off campus.

"We credit this amazing result to the herculean efforts of our staff and our decision to act early and swiftly during this crisis," said Daniel Ruth, President and CEO of SFCJL. "While we have been regularly testing members of our campus community since the beginning, we had been limited to testing only those who were symptomatic. Of those tests, no one tested positive. This latest round of testing conducting with the help of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, allowed us to test everyone – including staff, within the same window of time – giving us the clearest picture and a baseline of our status." The status is a clean bill of health.

Testing took place over a period of several days starting last week. Staff who had been working from home needed to acquire a test from their physician or from a testing site and then submit the results within the testing window.

"We could not be more pleased," said Ruth. "We know that this has been a very difficult time for everyone associated with our organization. We hope they now see the value of what we have been doing and that it was done out of love and caring for everyone including staff and their loved ones."

The SFCJL also announced that of the 14 COVID-19 hospital patients they accepted into their COVID-19 Unit, 9 have been discharged after recovery and only 5 remain. No staff have tested positive who work with these patients.

