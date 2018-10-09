The San Francisco Dungeon Announces Search To Crown "America's Most Ghosted"

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's season, The San Francisco Dungeon wants to turn your busted, broken, budding-romantic text exchanges into national glory with its search to crown "America's Most Ghosted."

Click Here for Downloadable Photos

Photo Courtesy The San Francisco Dungeon

Ever found yourself on a movie date eating popcorn for two? Or waiting at a restaurant—forever? Telling your friends "maybe they lost their phone?" Fear not—The San Francisco Dungeon, the live show experience dedicated to the Bay Area's most sordid history, has you covered.

We're calling all rejected Romeos and ditched dames to post screen shots of your final text exchanges with that special someone who—for a while, anyway—seemed REALLY into you. Be selected as the ultimate "ghostee" and fly away on a San Francisco vacation for one, including free flights, accommodation and Dungeon admission.

"We're known as the place to encounter San Francisco's most infamous ghosts," explained Dalia Goldgor, general manager, The San Francisco Dungeon. "That's why we've set out to sooth App-induced agony by rewarding America's Most Ghosted."

To enter, follow @thesfdungeon on Twitter or Instagram. Post a screen shot of your final text exchange with the guilty "ghost" using the unique hashtag #AmericasMostGhosted, plus up to 10 words describing they were Just. The. Worst.

Entries will be accepted Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. PST through Thursday, Feb. 28, 5 p.m. PST. The winner will be announced Friday, March 1, by 12 p.m. PST. Entry instructions and terms and conditions are here.

ABOUT THE SAN FRANCISCO DUNGEON

The San Francisco Dungeon is the ultimate live action journey through the city's murky past where the audience is part of the show. The first attraction of its kind in North America, it brings to life the stories of the Bay Area from the last 100 years with a full theatrical cast, special effects, gripping storytelling, an underground boat ride and the city's only underground drop ride, Escape Alcatraz. Open 365 days a year, The San Francisco Dungeon is fully-ADA accessible and located at Fisherman's Wharf at 145 Jefferson Street next to Madame Tussauds San Francisco. Find on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @TheSFDungeon.

­­­MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marina Nicola

The Vox Agency

marina@thevoxagency.com

(702) 355-0845

HASHTAG:

#AmericasMostGhosted

SOURCE The San Francisco Dungeon

Related Links

https://www.thedungeons.com/san-francisco/en

