The San Francisco Spirits Competition Proves Fruitful for The Family Jones Once Again

DENVER, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Jones, a Colorado based craft spirits brand, took home six awards this year at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The San Francisco competition is one of the most prestigious in the world, touting an international panel of 56 seasoned judges. With over 3,500 entries this year, The Family Jones team was humbled and thankful to add some serious hardware to the trophy case from such a highly regarded event.

The Family Jones was awarded:

Double Gold: Automatic Jones Smoked Old Fashioned

Gold: Ella Jones Colorado Straight Bourbon

Silver: Automatic Jones Cosmopolitan

Silver: Automatic Jones Gin Martini

Silver: Atticus Jones, Bottled in Bond , Inauguration Rye

, Inauguration Rye Bronze: Juniper Jones Earl Grey Gin

After The Family Jones' first Ready-To-Drink (RTD) bottled cocktail, Rock & Rye, won Best in Class and Double Gold at the competition last year (along with awards for Atticus Jones Colorado Straight Rye Whiskey, Annika Jones Vodka, Juniper Jones Gin, and Jones House Gin and Vodka), they launched their RTD line, Automatic Jones, in the summer of 2020. All of the newbies didn't disappoint in San Francisco, winning awards for all three: Smoked Old Fashioned, Cosmopolitan and Gin Martini.

"We are proud to have had such an amazing outcome again this year in San Francisco. I toast our distilling team who took no shortcuts in creating authentic, amazing scratch cocktails in a bottle. The goal was to offer an upscale cocktail experience at home with evolved versions of classics," shares Co-founder and Head Distiller Rob Masters.

"We share this award with all of our local farmers who, without their hard work and dedication to quality soil and plant care, our craft spirits would not be possible. Every day we work to ensure that each interaction with The Family Jones helps relay our values and commitment to local agriculture, innovation, transparency and celebrating the hands which labor to create it all" says CEO, Paul Tamburello.

The Family Jones Spirit House in Denver is the lab where they create, hone and craft all of their recipes and the Distillery in Loveland, Colorado is the slightly larger, slightly senior, craft spirits studio. The Family Jones line of spirits is distributed to bars, restaurants and bottle shops throughout Colorado.

