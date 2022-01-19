The Sandblasting Media Market to record USD 14.8 billion revenue by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Sandblasting machines find usage in tasks like rust removal, paint removal, and domestic civil repair works. Increasing demand for sandblasting machines is primed to enhance sandblasting media consumption. Mounting adoption of sandblasting media in the metalworking, construction, and automotive sectors is calculated to drive market growth over the forecast timeline.

Aluminum oxide is commonly used as a blasting media on glass, wood, and metal, among other materials owing to its aggressive nature. Driven by prevalent adoption of aluminum-oxide media in the construction industry, the aluminum oxide product segment is projected to register solid growth through the study timeframe.

Key reasons for sandblasting media market growth:

Surging demand in metalworking sector. Increasing adoption in construction industry. Prominent usage in automotive applications.

2027 forecasts show 'automotive' segment retaining its dominance:

With respect to end-user, the automotive industry segment is anticipated to exhibit stable development at approximately 7% CAGR over the estimated timespan. Sandblasting can easily remove rust, powder coating, paint, body filler, and chrome. Thus, it is utilized in automotive restoration for removing rust and repainting to obtain high-quality finish on vehicles, such as cars, among other applications. Soaring uptake of automotive sandblasting is expected to bolster the segmental growth through the forecast period.

Europe to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

The Europe sandblasting media market is set to attain more than 15% share in the overall industry revenue by the end of 2027, showcasing steady growth through the assessment timeframe on account of the proliferating domestic metalworking and automotive industries. Germany contributes to a major portion of the regional market. Widespread presence of companies in Germany that offer sandblasting services is likely to positively impact the product landscape. Additionally, the growth of countries, viz., Russia, France, and others, would boost construction and metal working activities, which is primed to fuel regional market development.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific sandblasting media market is anticipated to progress at a strong CAGR over the review timeline. Technological innovations, along with the expanding metalworking sector in APAC, are foreseen to foster regional market outlook in the future.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sandblasting media market:

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely impacted various industries, including metalworking, aerospace, automotive, construction, and marine. Due to stringent government restrictions, raw material and labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions, there was a steep decline in construction & manufacturing activities in the initial stages of the pandemic. However, with rising focus on accelerating economic recovery and vaccination drives across the globe, the market has been regaining its pre-COVID momentum in recent years.

Leading market players:

Some key companies operating in the global sandblasting media industry are ATI Black Diamond Granules Inc., Abrasives Inc., Barton International, Opta Minerals Inc., Cym Materiales S.A., Eisenwerk Würth GmbH, Prince Minerals LLC, GMA Garnet, Harsco Metals & Minerals, Crystal Mark Inc., The Chemours Company, Blastech, and U.S Minerals Inc, among others.

