The Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.72% during the period 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Satellite-based Earth Observation



Satellite-based earth observation (EO) refers to the use of remote sensing satellites to gather information on the physical, chemical, and biological features of the Earth's surface and atmosphere.



Technavio's analysts forecast the satellite-based earth observation market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 13.72% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the satellite-based earth observation market in Europe for 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Russian Federation

• UK

• Rest of Europe



Technavio's report, Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Airbus

• iSi

• Maxar Technologies

• Thales Group

• UrtheCast



Market driver

• Growing use of satellites for environmental monitoring

Market challenge

• Competition from alternative technologies

Market trend

• Advances in sensing and imaging technologies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



