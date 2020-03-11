The Save Phace, Inc. Face Protection Patent Portfolio is Offered For Sale

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a market leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is marketing for sale the patent portfolio and certain related assets of Save Phace, Inc. The patent portfolio contains utility and design patents that have been commercialized in the form of welding masks and sports utility masks that seamlessly blend high end performance with a sleek design. The sale is being conducted by Hilco Streambank on behalf of Dennis Roossien as Receiver and is subject to approval of the Judicial District Court of Grayson County, Texas, which is overseeing the Receivership.

Offers are due by April 14, 2020.

Save Phace's patent portfolio covers several specific face protection mask designs, most commonly used for welding and action sports, as well as a lens assembly method specific to the patented mask designs. The patented welding helmet designs include a revolutionary 3-in-1 design that works as a welding helmet, grinding mask and splash guard, and it is the only welding helmet that offers a 180-degree field of view with an integrated 4"x4" auto-darkening filter (ADF). This patented lens-in-a-lens technology gives the user unmatched protection and the flexibility to swap either lens as needed. This functionality lead to the success of the Save Phace welding mask, and moreover, its applications extend well beyond its current use embodied by the Save Phace welding helmets.

Hilco Streambank CEO, Gabe Fried, commented, "A buyer of the patents has the opportunity to build upon the Save Phace patented technology." Mr. Fried added, "All of the products covered by the portfolio, from the welding helmets to the sports utility masks, have been well-received in the marketplace."

