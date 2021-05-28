The School District of Lee County, Florida seeking professional leadership search agency

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The School District of Lee County is seeking a professional leadership search agency to identify a highly qualified superintendent for its growing school system.

The agency should offer a broad range of expertise and services with a proven track record for successfully placing leaders in education. The consultant team's scope of work will include working with the School Board and engaging the community for input to develop and facilitate a local, regional and national search to fill the superintendent role.

Located in Southwest Florida, The School District of Lee County is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the U.S. with a growing enrollment of more than 95,000 students, 120 schools and 12,000 employees.

"Engaging in a broad search for this critical position is key to the success of our District, our employees and our students," said Debbie Jordan, chair of the board of directors for The School District of Lee County. "We are looking for a consultant who will help us involve key stakeholders in identifying the right candidates for this permanent superintendent position."

Interested agencies should provide a cover letter and firm executive profile to [email protected]. Submissions are due by June 11. A search firm will be selected by June 21, 2021.

To learn more about The School District of Lee County, visit www.LeeSchools.net/Leadership/School_Board/Superintendent_Search.

About The School District of Lee County

SOURCE The School District of Lee County

