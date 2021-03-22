The Science of Clear Sight - First North Texas Implant of TECNIS Eyhance™ IOL Performed by Dr. Deepak Sobti at Texas Eye and Cataract Clinic

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Eye and Cataract (TEC) recently announced that Dr. Deepak Sobti was the first in North Texas to successfully implant the new FDA-approved TECNIS Eyhance™ IOL from Johnson & Johnson. Used to treat certain cataract patients in the United States, the TECNIS Eyhance™ IOL is the first monofocal lens designed to slightly extend the depth of focus, in addition to giving a range of other low-light contrasting improvements to increase a patient's visual acuity and give them better quality of life. Texas Eye and Cataract is a cutting-edge team of eyecare specialists known for their commitment to patient-education, integrity, open communication, and overall excellence in patient care.

"We're extremely excited to announce this procedure for several reasons," said Dr. Sobti, Ophthalmic Surgeon at Texas Eye and Cataract. "It represents our dedication to the absolute best and latest in ophthalmology science for our patients: the Eyhance™ IOL is a significant breakthrough in this type of technology. And best of all, the Eyhance™ gives so many patients exactly what they've been requesting. When planning for cataract surgery, patients often ask for a lens that extends their depth of field more than a traditional monofocal – though unfortunately, they may not be good candidates. The Eyhance lens helps fill that void, and so far, our results have been excellent."

Developed by Johnson & Johnson, the TECNIS Eyhance™ IOL is part of a greater platform that offers a broad portfolio of IOLs to help treat patients with a variety of vision conditions. The platform includes monofocals, multifocals, extended depth of focus, and IOLs for those with or without astigmatism. The TECNIS Eyhance™ IOL contains a newly innovative refractive surface specifically engineered to:

Slightly extend the depth of focus through the unique shape of the lens.

Provide an easy, safe delivery using the new TECNIS Simplicity® system, created to streamline lens delivery and protect patients from contamination.

A cataract is a clouding of the lens in the eye that affects vision, and is a natural part of the aging process. An estimated 253 million people live with vision impairment of some type, with cataracts accounting for 35% of blindness and 24% of moderate-to-severe visual impairment. The National Eye Institute and the American Academy of Ophthalmology report that cataracts affect more than 24.4 million Americans age 40 and older, with nearly half of all white Americans developing cataracts by age 75. By age 80, 70% of white patients have cataracts, compared with 53% of black patients and 61% of Hispanic Americans. Cataracts affect females disproportionately, with 61% of American women compared to 39% of men.

