The Science Project and Scottsdale Fashion Square Launch Engagement Campaign to Complement Luxury Wing Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Science Project, a design agency positioned at the forefront of the new retail landscape, has launched a brand new approach to malls at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Malls are evolving and responding to changing customer behaviors, and destinations like Scottsdale Fashion Square are on the cutting edge. New campaigns and messaging must be innovative and targeted and capture customers wherever they are. The Science Project focused on creating a destination that not only tells customers why they should come experience the mall, but engages them in a conversation making them part of the story.

The brand new luxury wing at Scottsdale Fashion Square is setting a new standard for shoppers and brand partners, while still offering traditional retail. The Science Project brought this exciting development to life with an innovative launch campaign that introduces brand messaging, activates social media and programming platforms, and creates exciting new programs for brand partners unique to this exciting and evolving industry.

"The launch of the elevated luxury wing at Scottsdale Fashion Square is the perfect opportunity to engage our customers in this exciting next chapter of the property's brand," said Sherry DeCovich, AVP, Marketing, Macerich. "The new campaign from The Science Project is fashionable, relatable and progressive – and shares our story through the eyes of our own shoppers."

About The Science Project

The Science Project is a strategic consulting and creative innovation agency specializing in extracting new value from existing spaces. They work with modern Brands, Retailers and Property Owners to capitalize on changing consumer behaviors. For more information on how they brand and market properties, create innovative shopping experiences, and build innovative digital infrastructure, visit www.tspxyz.com.

About Scottsdale Fashion Square

Scottsdale Fashion Square is one of the nation's premier shopping destinations. With 1.9 million square feet, and 200+ shops and restaurants in all, Scottsdale Fashion Square features more than 40 of the world's finest luxury and contemporary brands including Gucci, Cartier, Bottega Veneta, Bulgari, Prada, Nobu, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry and David Yurman, plus Sephora, lululemon, Tesla, Anthropologie and others. As well, premium workplace operator Industrious will open a major new coworking space at the property in January 2019. Additional information about Scottsdale Fashion Square can be obtained from its website: www.fashionsquare.com.

