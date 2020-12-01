The Scientist Names IsoPlexis Single Cell Intracellular Proteome a Top 10 Innovation of 2020

BRANFORD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell functional proteomics, announced today that the Single-Cell Intracellular Proteome Chip, its next-generation solution which characterizes protein signaling pathways of single cells for the accelerated development of better targeted and edited therapies, was recognized as a Top 10 innovation of 2020 by The Scientist.

The Single-Cell Intracellular Proteome chip provides a simple, integrated solution for monitoring simultaneous protein signaling networks that are missed by methods such as western blot, mass spectrometry, and flow cytometry. This solution can be used on all of IsoPlexis' benchtop proteomics systems, including the IsoSpark, IsoLight, and IsoSpark Duo. Single-Cell Intracellular Proteome uses IsoPlexis' proprietary proteomic barcoding to characterize phosphoprotein signaling cascades targeting up to 1500 single cells per chip. The first available panel monitors multiple highly multiplexed protein pathways at the single-cell level, with more panels to come in 2021. IsoPlexis' walk-away automated platform speeds workflows, and with the integrated IsoSpeak software, IsoPlexis' platform can return fully-analyzed insights on the same day, with powerful data visualizations that can accelerate development of improved therapeutics.

"IsoPlexis is honored to have the Single-Cell Intracellular Proteome solution recognized by The Scientist as a Top Innovation of 2020," said Sean Mackay, IsoPlexis Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "By understanding the entire network of cellular signaling pathways, IsoPlexis reveals the effects of aberrant pathways typically missed in rare subsets of cells, which can help researchers develop more comprehensive treatments for cancer, faster."

Dr. James R. Heath, President of the Institute for Systems Biology and IsoPlexis Board and Scientific Advisory Board Member, said of the impact of this innovation, "Such pathways basically define how cells are activated, [which] is particularly important for cancer, where activated phosphoprotein signaling is not only a hallmark of cancer but is a major focus of targeted inhibitors."

For over a decade, The Scientist has endeavored to identify the latest tools, technologies and techniques that have the biggest impact on the life science landscape. Each year, a panel of expert, independent judges evaluates dozens of innovative products on their potential to foster rapid advances, accelerate research, and facilitate biological discovery.

For more information about The Scientist's 2020 Top 10 Innovations and the full list of winners, visit: https://www.the-scientist.com/features/2020-top-10-innovations-68176

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, single-cell proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our award-winning integrated systems are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

