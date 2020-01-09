The Scoop on Parenting in 2020

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to parenting, sometimes being perfect is all about embracing the imperfections! Boudreaux's Butt Paste®, the diaper rash brand trusted and loved by millions of parents, sought to get the inside scoop on modern moments in parenting in the brand's 2020 parenting survey. From pain-in-the-butt fails to kick-butt wins, parents dished honestly on all things regarding raising little ones in the new year.

"The beauty of modern parenting is that we can all connect on the fact that no one has it all together," said Jeanne Collins, Vice President of Marketing at Prestige Consumer Healthcare. "Not only is it about laughing through the little mishaps that happen along the way, but also finding solutions that uniquely work for you as a parent – that's what the Boudreaux's Butt Paste® brand ethos is all about."

From actually having a favorite child to what they'd give up for perfectly behaved kids, the results of this Boudreaux's Butt Paste® survey reveal that ultimately, there is no such thing as the "perfect" parent.

Survey says!

Un-Trending in 2020

64 percent of parents said mom shaming and overscheduling kids were the parenting trends they'd most like to see go away in 2020.

Who Parents Turn To

When they need parenting advice, those surveyed turn first to their partner (42 percent), then to their mother (41 percent) or to other parents (31 percent).

In this modern day and age, 17 percent also rely on the internet for parenting questions and almost 10 percent look toward social media for advice.

What's Your Style?

A majority of parents (54 percent) agree that the "authoritative" parenting style is most effective – being sensitive and responsive to children's needs, while maintaining sternness.

"Authoritarian" parenting, being stern, demanding and aloof, takes second place with 12 percent of the vote.

Oops, I Did it Again!

According to parents, they commit almost 4,000 parenting faux pas before their child moves out of the house.

The average parent commits 221 little hiccups per year – adding up to 3,978 between their child's birth and age 18.

The top parenting snafu was found to be allowing children to have too much screen time (65 percent), followed by accidentally teaching children swear words (42 percent) and letting children watch something that wasn't age appropriate (39 percent).

The Naughty List

Parents aren't the only ones that have hiccups – they dished on the top ways their children are misbehaving…

70 percent are jumping on the beds



63 percent are throwing things or playing catch inside



56 percent are slamming bedroom doors



52 percent are drawing on the walls or floor



50 percent are using screens after lights out



49 percent are eating something they shouldn't



47 percent are hiding toys under the bed instead of cleaning



46 percent are roughhousing with a sibling



45 percent are blaming their sibling for something they did



45 percent are calling their sibling names

The Terrible 6's?

Parents reveal that children are the most difficult to handle at age six.

Playing Favorites

50 percent of parents admit their youngest child is their favorite (of those who have a favorite), yet the youngest is the one they say causes the most trouble.

Best Behavior

If it meant having a perfectly-behaved child for life, 3 in 10 parents would give up social media, while others were willing to sacrifice wine (30 percent) or Netflix (26 percent).

29 percent of parents surveyed think their child behaves worse than they did at their age, while 33 percent said it's about the same.

Ready or Not, Here They Come!

Only 12 percent of respondents felt very prepared to become a parent. And when first becoming a parent, respondents were most surprised by the lack of sleep new parents get (50 percent), how hard it can be to get a new baby to fall asleep (37 percent) and the amount of stuff a baby comes with (31 percent).

Speaking of all that "stuff" more than half of parents (56 percent) revealed that their baby has a more expensive personal care routine than them.

Additionally, on average, parents revealed that their diaper bag has about 10 items in it.

Kicking Butt

Even with feeling unprepared – and having a handful of "hiccups" per week – 66 percent of parents said they excel in teaching their children to be kind and compassionate.

42 percent of parents also felt that they did a great job helping their children consistently sleep through the night in their own bed.

Methodology

This 2019 survey was commissioned by Boudreaux's Butt Paste® and conducted online by OnePoll with a panel of 2,000 American parents. The parents were 23 years and older and results split by parent's age, child's age, gender and region.

