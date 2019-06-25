The Screaming New OWC Envoy Pro EX with USB-C is the Fastest USB-C SSD Ever Built

Performance and Endurance The Envoy Pro EX with USB-C packs production-level performance in a palm-size package. Inside the finely-crafted shell sits a high performance NVMe M.2 SSD that delivers blazing fast access to data and no interruption to professional workflows. With speeds up to 980MB/s, Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, and backed by OWC's rock solid 3-year warranty, pro creators can say goodbye to their desks knowing they have the performance of NVMe and ultra-reliable data protection to maintain their best work everywhere their adventures take them.

Beauty and Brawn

The OWC Envoy Pro EX with USB-C gives projects and presentations the professional-level performance and polish they deserve. Housed in anodized aluminum, it's the perfectly sleek take-along for field work and remote locations, with plenty of room for photos, videos, music, and important files. Lean on its award-winning design to add style to office and client meetings. Lightweight, rugged and slim, it easily fits in a bag or coat pocket for the ultimate in on-the-go convenience. Built tough for every challenge, the USB-C Envoy Pro EX can handle that unexpected rainstorm or splash, or even submersion in up to one meter of water while keeping prized data safe.

Tech Specs At-A-Glance

Transfer speeds up to 980MB/s

Capacity up to 2TB

IP67 Rated (dust tight + water resistant for up to 30 minutes in 1 meter of water)

NVMe M.2 SSD

Compatible with both Mac & PC, plus direct-connect to devices like the latest USB-C cameras from Blackmagic Design

Bus-powered

Quiet fanless operation

Ultra-portable

Mac or PC

Thunderbolt 3 compatible

"Our Envoy Pro EX family of SSDs has been a massive hit with both our professional and prosumer customers, especially for demanding workflows in-studio or rugged environments," said OWC CEO and Founder Larry O'Connor. "Today we are delighted to expand the lineup on behalf of our customers who prefer a USB-C interface, yet still demand the absolute top of the line in blazing throughput, rugged performance and extreme reliability. This is unquestionably the fastest USB-C SSD ever produced…period."

Pricing and Availability

The family of Envoy Pro EX with USB-C are backed by a 3-Year OWC Limited Warranty and are available now at MacSales.com as follows:

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination, and everything is possible.

