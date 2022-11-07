The Sculpt Society Is Making Moves to Improve the User Experience

The TSS App Launches New Customizable Features to Support Individual Movement Practices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Sculpt Society, the #1 sculpt and dance cardio workout designed to empower women through movement, unveils an updated app platform to support and encourage a consistent movement practice for their thousands of global subscribers. This update comes on the heels of the brand's third anniversary.

The Sculpt Society App

Since launching the app with an emphasis on the user experience, The Sculpt Society has exponentially grown by 700%. With a dedicated community of users spanning the globe, Founder, Megan Roup simultaneously prioritizes IRL experiences as a way to further connect with and receive feedback from the #TSSfam. The first TSS IRL tour kicked off in November of 2021 activating in New York, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles and the 2022 tour sold out instantly.

"As we celebrate the three year anniversary of launching the TSS app, I'm thrilled to offer the #TSSfam an elevated platform to experience The Sculpt Society. The updates allow our users to customize their experience to support their individual goals, which is important to me. The Sculpt Society is an inclusive community and we now offer programs to support everyone," said The Sculpt Society Founder, Megan Roup.

The New Features Include:

For more information on The Sculpt Society and to download the app, please visit www.thesculptsociety.com

About The Sculpt Society:

The Sculpt Society is the #1 Sculpt and Dance Cardio workout designed to empower women through movement. TSS is about feeling confident and strong in our bodies and loving them for all that they do for us! The TSS method combines powerful sculpting exercises with easy-to-follow dance cardio for a fun and effective workout. The goal is to give you a great workout in less than an hour. From beginner to advanced, the TSS method will help you see and feel results, while having FUN working out.

